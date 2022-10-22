At first glance there's not a lot to Mitiamo.
A windswept footy ground on one side of the ever so straight and narrow strip of bitumen, a scattering of houses then over the hump for the railway line and there's the general store/pub and another house or two and a couple of silos that tower over the surrounding countryside.
In the shade of a couple of gum trees there were more shovels protruding from the massive pile of sand than there were likely people in town - or so it seemed.
Pretty soon we got talking to the locals we were working alongside. We were a disparate lot - a self-professed tomboy who played junior soccer for Australia, an emergency department nurse, a mum with a couple of couple of kids, and then there was my mate Rog and me.
Across the way from where we toiled was the general store, already fortified by a few courses of sandbags laid by caring locals to support Jill Ramskill, and the general store she's proud to run and a place community calls its own.
Jill has been in Mitiamo for more than 13 years, long enough to experience the 2011 flood and its aftermath, and this time she's expecting the water to be even higher.
"I'm worried - I'll put everything up, but I guess I don't hold material things to heart.
"What will be, will be," she said.
Jill cooks plates of hot chips to feed us all and after lunch she shows me around her home.
My eye is drawn to a photo of her and the late, great, John Forbes, front and centre on her mantelpiece.
We swap a few stories about Forbesy, and I think we both feel better for the nostalgic exchanges.
Jill's already had stormwater surge through during the earlier downpours that set this record flood in train five days earlier, and the dank musty smell is a giveaway.
We kept filing bags but the huge pile of sand still seems just as big. Eventually a ute and trailer came to collect the bags for use elsewhere in and around the tiny community.
MORE NEWS: Anger as Melbourne Writers Festival books its dates on same weekend as BendigoIt was then we met a few more hard working locals, including Tom the mining prospector, as big on the belief there's plenty of gold beneath them their sodden plains as the skies were as big and blue above.
Turns out, the sandbags we had just filled were headed for Prairie Park, the historic home of the Forbes family, just a few kilometres away. A few of the locals had been working ahead of the slowly encroaching flood, and they'd banded together to help Dingee a few days earlier, and they knew that meant Mitiamo was next in line.
When we got to Forbesy's we could see the slowly encroaching waters to the south of the magnificent homestead.
A small crew of men continued to toil away, cutting black plastic that was to help form a barrier before we placed the last few standings.
The men then tied down the last few sandbags and ensuring the heavy black plastic was secured with giant homemade staples. They'd also gone one course higher here than in 2011.
Planning for the worst , hoping for the best.
The once magnificent crops that promised so much just a few days earlier have slowed the muddy waters, cruelly ensuring millions of dollars worth of canola and wheat die a slow death, trapped in silently rising floodwater.
In 2011 the flood curse struck in January, well after the crop had come off. This time, it's a slow relentless march, at glacial pace.
"It's just devastating. Farmers are coming in and they're devastated," Jill said.
It's indeed devastating to watch, but it's also heartwarming to see the way people come together and at the same time, incredibly heartbreaking to think of what's coming next.
By Friday, the creek had steadied at 1.75m.
The water made it to the levy the locals had put in place, but the shop was spared any more water.
This is Mitiamo, postcode 3573.
A community whose fortunes seemingly rested upon the shoulders of a small bunch of locals who refuse to give up or give in.
Long after the waters recede from here, they will continue northwards towards the Murray, breaking more hearts and wrecking more crops along the way.
But resilience, community spirit, determination and hope will survive long after the water is gone.
That's why that first glance that might lead someone to believe there's not much to places like Mitiamo is so wrong.
Scratch away beneath the surface, pick up a shovel and pitch in and help with the cleanup and pretty soon you'll see what I mean.
