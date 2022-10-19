This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Wednesday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Seven rapid assessment teams have been in Rochester today to assess the network and asset infrastructure.
Whilst the network has been partially restored, the service will be unreliable and customers should expect outages.
The longer rebuild of the network will take up to six or eight weeks.
Whilst customers will be able to use these services, we do ask that you consider your usage.
Residents are urged to keep showers to four minutes, avoid baths where possible and consider washing loads.
The network will be unreliable whilst the longer term works are completed.
Coliban Water has confirmed some sewer pump stations in Echuca and Rochester have been turned off due to flooding.
In an update on the authority's website, they said the systems were still working at a "reduced capacity".
"Your sewer network is run by a series of pumps located around the town which pump wastewater to our Water Reclamation Plants to be treated," they said.
"During a flood event, we turn these pumps off to prevent damage to the electrical systems that work the pumps and for public safety.
"Right now, a number of sewer pump stations in Echuca are turned off while they are flooded."
To prevent the system being overwhelmed, Coliban is asking all Echuca residents to minimise their use of anything that produces wastewater, including toilets, showers, baths, dishwashers and washing machines.
"When the floodwater recedes, our rapid assessment teams will systematically work through impacted sewer pump stations to assess damage and get them back online as quickly as possible," they said.
"We understand the health risks and the level of urgency and are working to the best of our capability within the current conditions to repair and restore the network."
Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has said as many as 800 of its NBN Voice and Data customers are unable to make and/or receive calls or establish an internet connection across its northern region.
In a social media post, Mr Walsh said this included customers in Rochester North and Rochester.
"To restore the impacted services, technicians will continually assess site access to attend to suspected hardware failures as a result of water damage in these flooded regions when and if it is safe," he said.
Mr Walsh also confirmed a relief centre had been set up in at the Presbyterian Church at 2 Victoria St.
"As with many things in this little town that keeps punching well above its weight, it is a community-driven venture," he said.
Boort resident Paul Haw said Lake Boort had reached its peak early on Wednesday morning and that afternoon the smaller Lake Lyndger, to the north of it, was peaking and spilling over into farming land.
Mr Haw said the township so far looked to be safe although residents were concerned about the possibility of more rain.
"Boort is very fortunate out of this because they did a lot of homework," he said.
Following the lesson of the 2011 floods, residents had worked with the shire to remove drainage obstructions between the two lakes, which might otherwise have seen the town flooded.
"But there is a lot of floodwater in the system and there's a lot of crops being affected," Mr Haw said.
"It's flooded a lot of country from Fernihurst and Yando to Appin."
"Some of the best crops we've ever seen", mainly grain and canola, had been lost.
Houses at Yando, a few kilometres north of Boort, had been under threat and a lot of sheep had been caught in floodwater, with some dying.
A spokesperson for the Loddon Shire Council said it was experiencing "a rolling challenge", given its huge area was dotted with small communities in different phases of flood affectedness.
"Parts are in recovery, some are isolated and some in the northern reaches, including Boort and Pyramid Hill, are waiting for the waters to come," the spokesperson said.
They said the water was slow moving and had caused substantial damage to assets, particularly roads.
However, many roads in the shire were now reopening.
"VicRoads have been doing a lot of work, as have our council crews."
"After [attending to] safety, we're very keen to establish connection between communities so they can access fuel and supplies and people can get moving."
Local residents and visitors in Kerang are being urged to evacuate immediately as water rises rapidly in the area.
An Evacuate Now alert has been issued for communities between the Loddon Weir and Kerang.
The State Emergency Service has said floodwaters are rapidly rising and the town of Kerang will become isolated and may remain isolated for up to a week or more.
What you should do:
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
The safest evacuation route is via the Murray Valley Highway before it closes at Patchell Bridge at 7pm.
When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications.
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
This warning is current to October 19 at 8.00pm. If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave.
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
With the Loddon River at the Patchell Bridges, Kerang forecast to reach major flood levels tonight or tomorrow, now is the time for Kerang township residents to consider their options.
If you are evacuating and would like transport to the Swan Hill Basketball Stadium (15 Gray Street), the final shuttle bus service for today will leave the Kerang Memorial Hall at 2pm.
Bookings for this service are essential, which can be done by visiting the Emergency Relief Centre at the Kerang Memorial Hall or by phoning (03) 5450 9333.
Please remember that if you choose to stay, you will need to be self sufficient for the period of isolation.
Residents in Boort are urged to prepare for potential isolation as waters rise along the Loddon River.
According to a recent update on VicEmergency, the river at Appin South is at 3.41 metres and rising, with major flooding occurring.
Because of this, Boort could be isolated for up to one week, similar to the 2011 floods.
Two more peaks are expected at Appin South.
Water is anticipated to be higher than expected at Kerang, but remain below the levee.
If you do not wish to be isolated for at least a week within the levee area, it is recommended you relocate as soon as possible.
If you choose to stay you will need to be self sufficient for the period of isolation.
In sad news, a second death has been recorded after a man's body was found in floodwater near Nathalia this morning.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 65-year-old man was last known to be on a tractor on a property off Blacksmiths Road yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services commenced a search in the vicinity of where he was last known to be after concerns were raised for his welfare when he failed to return home about 10pm.
A search overnight found the unoccupied tractor in flood waters.
Sadly a family member found the man's body in floodwaters on Paynes Road at around 8.45am.
The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined but at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious.
We offer our sincerest condolences to the man's family and community.
ABC reporter Bridget Rollason spoke to some Echuca Year 12 students who were working hard to help sandbag the town alongside the community.
Kyabram Lions Club is running a sausage sizzle in Rochester for people working to recover businesses and homes after the flood.
Today has been the first day the club has been able to cross the bridge.
"We had donated food and a free barbecue was the least we could do," club member Ally Britnell said.
At 11.30pm on Monday an emergency warning was issued for Echuca and Echuca Village.
If you live or work in this area you should evacuate immediately.
The State Emergency Service said flooding may impact properties surrounding the Campaspe River.
"Residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days," the warning says.
"If you do not relocate now you may become isolated for a number of days. If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you."
At the time the warning was issued this was the recommended evacuation route. The SES said the route may not stay open.
The primary relief centre for those evacuating their homes is the Bendigo Emergency Relief Centre at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
"People should expect there may be a requirement to be moved to Bendigo from Echuca Emergency Relief Centre (Echuca South Basketball Stadium)," the warning says.
"Flood water is impacting water and sewerage systems in Echuca."
This warning is current until 11.30pm tonight. The next update will be issued at 12pm unless the situation changes.
Stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
It's important you remain up to date with the latest flood warnings in your region.
Get the VicEmergency app for the latest updates.
The VicEmergency Hotline is free to call on 1800 226 226.
For the latest traffic updates: traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
To access information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
The National Relay Service is contactable on 1800 555 677 if you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech impairment. Ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
Major flooding may develop overnight tonight with the VicEmergency team saying peak flood levels close to January 2011 are possible.
Boort is predicted to be isolated for up to one week, with two more peaks for Appin South.
Water is anticipated to be higher than expected at Kerang, but remain below the levee.
The community in Kerang are likely to be isolated for at least a week if not a fortnight within the levee area. Those who choose to stay will need to be self sufficient for that period.
Leaving now is the safest option before conditions become too dangerous.
Emergency immediate evacuation warnings are still in place in parts of Echuca and Echuca Village, Barmah and Lower Moira and Bunbartha, Kaarimba, Mundoona and Zeerust.
Move to higher grounds warnings are in place for:
It is too late to leave:
Communities could face more water as officials predict more wet weather later this week.
As water recedes in towns such as Rochester and Charlton, residents are going back to their homes to assess the damage and begin the clean up process.
But Rochester could be faced with another struggle as warnings are released surrounding the town's sewerage systems.
Rochester residents could be without the town's sewerage systems for up to eight weeks due to the impacts of this week's record-breaking floods.
The VicEmergency website issued the grim warning about the repercussions from damage to sewerage systems to residents yesterday afternoon, stating they could be waiting "between six and eight weeks for it to be restored".
Meanwhile, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Michael Efron said "waters are receding very slowly" on major rivers still subject to major flood warnings such as the Wimmera, Loddon, Avoca, Goulburn and the Murray.
He warned things would begin to change again later in the week.
"As we head into Wednesday we will start to see further shower and thunderstorm activity developing over the northern parts of the Mallee," he said.
Mr Efron said the rest of the state was expected to stay dry on Wednesday, but from Thursday and Friday the wet weather would begin to affect other areas of Victoria as well.
An East Wimmera Health Service spokesperson said they were "closely monitoring local conditions and staffing availability in order to plan a limited recommencement of services in Charlton."
"Local roads remain officially closed so we have a limited ability to direct staff travel in the area," they said.
"We expect road status to gradually change in coming days.
"With another rain period predicted for this weekend, a conservative approach is likely but we will keep you informed."
