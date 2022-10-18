Rochester residents could be without the town's sewerage systems for up to eight weeks due to the impacts of this week's record-breaking floods.
The VicEmergency website issued the grim warning about the repercussions from damage to sewerage systems to residents yesterday afternoon, stating they could be waiting "between six and eight weeks for it to be restored".
VicEmergency has also advised Echuca residents there might be a requirement for people to be moved to Bendigo from the Echuca Emergency Relief Centre located at the Echuca South Basketball Stadium due to the impact upon sewerage systems.
Emergency services are working with evacuated residents to understand the severity of the impact on property.
Assessments will continue for the coming days, and residents are advised it is still unsafe to remain in the area based on damage to infrastructure.
Advice from Coliban Water states residents in both Echuca and Rochester are currently being served by sewer networks working at "reduced capacity as flooding impacts the network and equipment".
Residents in both townships have been asked to minimise water use, including the use of washing machines and dishwashers, and limit baths and showers to reduce the volume of water discharged to the sewer while flood levels remain high.
Some residents may also notice toilets not flushing and sinks not draining properly.
While many communities work to clean up after floodwaters recede, others are being urged to prepare for more wet weather later this week.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Michael Efron said "waters are receding very slowly" on major rivers still subject to major flood warnings such as the Wimmera, Loddon, Avoca, Goulburn and the Murray.
He warned things would begin to change again later in the week.
OTHER STORIES:
"As we head into Wednesday we will start to see further shower and thunderstorm activity developing over the northern parts of the Mallee," he said.
Mr Efron said the rest of the state was expected to stay dry on Wednesday, but from Thursday and Friday the wet weather would begin to affect other areas of Victoria as well.
Emergency Management commissioner Andrew Crisp said there had been more than 700 flood rescues and over 7000 requests for help, while Premier Daniel Andrews announced relief measures for families, along with $5.5 million for food packages.
Extra support is being offered for families, with those directly impacted by floods able to send their three and four-year-olds to kinder for free for term four.
As final VCE exams begin next week, the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority and Department of Education and Training will also provide support for students.
Derived Examination Scores will be available to ensure results accurately reflect levels of achievement that would be expected.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.