Long-awaited Newstead solar farm set to go ahead in partnership with Flow Power

Updated October 18 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
Local member Maree Edwards, Minister Lily D'Ambrosio and Flow Power CEO Matthew van der Linden, flanked by Geoff Park from Renewable Newstead and Dja Dja Wurrung representatives Cassandra Lewis and Jason Kerr at Tuesday's launch. Picture supplied.

A new small-scale solar farm and battery project was officially launched at Newstead on Tuesday, with Minister for Energy Lily D'Ambrosio and member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards attending the event.

Local News

