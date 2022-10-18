A new small-scale solar farm and battery project was officially launched at Newstead on Tuesday, with Minister for Energy Lily D'Ambrosio and member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards attending the event.
The project started life as an idea for a community-owned generation project but has become the poster child for a fast-growing Australian energy company.
Local group Renewable Newstead has been working "on and off" for over a decade to develop a small-scale solar farm to service the town and received $1.1 million in Victorian government funding for the initiative in 2019.
In 2021 the organisation was granted a planning permit for a 5MW solar farm and announced that after advertising for funders, it had opted to partner with energy company Flow Power to build and operate the facility.
MORE NEWS: Jack Charles honoured with dance and song
Flow Power is an industrial and commercial power generator and retailer with a focus on renewables which is moving into the residential electricity market.
"Proudly set to be the first of its kind in Victoria, the Newstead Energy Project will be a formative demonstration of community level, dispatchable renewable energy projects developed in collaboration between government, industry and local community," Renewable Newstead said.
Committee member Don Culvenor told the Advertiser the group had investigated the option of community ownership but concluded that the risk involved was better borne by a commercial enterprise.
Due to be constructed by July next year, the Newstead Energy Project now consists of a 3-megawatt solar farm and 5-megawatt-hour (MWh) grid-connected battery system, which will store excess power the company expects to sell outside the local area.
The pricing of power available to local customers, which Renewable Newstead expects to be "very competitive", has not yet been established, and the value of a community dividend to be paid annually for local projects has not been made public.
OTHER NEWS:
Flow Power chief executive Matthew van der Linden said the company was investing $8 million to build and develop the green power-registered project.
"Our goal is to hopefully use this as a demo model as to how the market should actually work," he said.
If proved successful, the model would be significantly scaled up on other projects, he said.
According to Mr van der Linden, Newstead customers would be insulated from energy price rises because the system, although connected to the grid, would be "disconnected from the standard market".
A feature of the project is specially developed gauge technology that will enable customers to remotely monitor both their own usage and the output of the farm.
Mr Culvenor said a longer term ambition was to help customers get more efficient use of solar energy.
A hundred and fifty households have so far expressed interest in signing up for the locally produced power.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.