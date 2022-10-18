The family of Jack Charles has given permission for his image and name to be shared.
The state funeral for Indigenous elder and storyteller Uncle Jack Charles has featured didgeridoos, drag queens and dozens of songs and stories.
The actor, musician, activist and member of the stolen generations died at Royal Melbourne Hospital on September 13 after suffering a stroke. He was 79.
One of the hosts on Tuesday was Ari Maza Long, whose grandfather started Australia's first Aboriginal theatre company, Nindethana Theatre, with Uncle Jack in 1971.
"Today's service will be one of prestige, stories, colour, song - and it wouldn't be Uncle Jack without a little bit of cheekiness too," he said.
Uncle Jack's coffin, adorned with bright Indigenous designs, sat atop eucalyptus branches on a bier next to a small smoking fire, his red scooter parked nearby.
Victoria University professor Gary Foley said Uncle Jack had changed his life.
"Onya Jack, I knew you'd get a packed house for your last show mate," he said.
There were many tearful tributes, but the service was also filled with music, with Kutcha Edwards, Dan Sultan, Cash Savage and Uncle Bart Willoughby performing.
At one stage, the proceedings were interrupted by drag queens making their way onstage, with Mora Money and Joo Cee performing Everybody's Free.
Victorian minister Colin Brooks, who paid tribute on behalf of Premier Dan Andrews, said Uncle Jack was the first Indigenous elder to speak at the Yoorrook Justice Commission earlier in the year.
RELATED:
"It was only right that the first person to share his story was the finest storyteller of them all," he said.
At the commission, Uncle Jack spoke about being taken from his mother as a four-month-old and growing up in the Salvation Army's Box Hill Boys' Home, where he was sexually abused and taunted.
"To learn of his journey as a survivor of the stolen generation is to learn of a man who faced bitter hardship from the day he was born," Mr Brooks said.
Filmmaker Amiel Courtin-Wilson, who made a documentary about Uncle Jack, said the late 79-year-old would listen to people whether they were family, friends or drunk strangers on the street.
"He gave people space to be themselves and he met them on their terms in a way that afforded them unique dignity," he said.
There were dozens of tales about Uncle Jack's exploits, wit and unique personality, with performer Rachael Maza recalling his threat to walk away from one production when he discovered the women on set were getting paid less than the men.
Former manager Patrice Capogreco also gave a tearful speech, in which she asked for Uncle Jack's book, documentary and a recording of his one-man play to be part of the school curriculum and made available for people in prison.
"These resources hold the lessons and teachings of a man who against all the odds turned his life around and will give others hope and inspiration to do the same," she said.
The event was live-streamed into prisons, remand centres and youth justice centres across Victoria in recognition of Charles' work within the state's justice system.
The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man's career spanned decades and featured film roles in The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith (1978) and Blackfellas (1993).
His works also included touring his one-man show, Jack Charles v The Crown, based on his life, and appearing in the ABC TV series Cleverman and Preppers.
Australian Associated Press
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.