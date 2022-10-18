Campbell in the cash as Cheddar builds on Vicbred delight

THE lightly raced but talented three-year-old Mac Cheddar, who staged a spectacular last-to-first performance at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday, is the result of a breeding program that began 13 years ago by the Maiden Gully-based Campbell family.
"We were gifted the broodmare Ally Shazam, who was in foal to Ponder at the time by David Boydell," Maree Campbell said.
The result of the service was Judyfree, a winner of 18 races in Victoria and Queensland and $118,439 in stakes.
Next, to the cover of Gotta Go Cullect, Ally Shazam left Lohi Liz, who won six races, including one at Melton, and is now the dam of two winners.
"Actually she set a world record for a three-year-old filly for the 2100 metres standing start at Maryborough in 2014," Campbell said.
"The record still stands and it possibly may never be broken."
The Campbell's third and final foal out of Ally Shazam was the Union Guy filly Union Ally.
Raced by the Girls Unite syndicate and trained by Campbell, Union Ally won seven races including the Prendergast Memorial Oaks at Ballarat and was a finalist in the 2015 Victoria Oaks.
"She had a terrific burst of speed and she liked winning," she said.
Retired to stud, Union Ally's first issue is none other than the Betterthancheddar gelding Mac Cheddar.
He has won five - including three of his last four starts - and has been twice placed from 10 starts to date for $27,010.
Mac Cheddar is raced by Campbell, her husband Paul and their 16-year-old daughter Holi in partnership with Kim Fitzpatrick, Mark Ahern, Duane Cousins, Rob and Merryn Lancaster, Dennis Burns and Bendigo harness scribe Kieran Iles.
"We won't overrace him and we'll just pick races to suit him for the moment," Campbell said.
"We're hoping he will be good enough to compete in the Vicbred (Super) Series later in the year," Campbell said.
Since producing Mac Cheddar in 2018, Union Ally has left a rising two-year-old filly by Vincent and a lovely weanling filly by A Rocknroll Dance and has been served by American Ideal.
"l'll be stoked if we get another filly," Campbell said.
