AFL Victoria to provide funding relief for flood-affected football clubs

AFL Victoria has announced that community football clubs impacted by the recent floods can now access funding grants.
As part of the Community Relief Fund, clubs that have been affected by the floods can access grants of up to $5000 for emergency support to help get back to normal operations as soon as possible.
AFL Victoria is currently in the process of contacting clubs that have been hit throughout the state and has also called on clubs to make contact via the organisation's regional offices.
Football and netball clubs throughout central Victoria that have been impacted during the past few days include Newbridge FNC and Marong FNC.
It's the second time in 11 years the Maroons are recovering from a flood that has wreaked havoc on their home ground at Riverside Park, which sits alongside the Loddon River.
However, the club is remaining positive that it will have its facilities ready for the 2023 season.
