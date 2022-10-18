Bendigo Advertiser
Gabe Richards, Allira Holmes to plot Elmore encore

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:16am, first published 3:30am
Gabe Richards and Allira Holmes, pictured with skipper Andrea Wilson (right) will continue their premiership-winning coaching partnership in 2023.

AFTER leading Elmore to its first HDFNL A-grade netball premiership in 54 years, joint coaches Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards are keen to build on the wave of red and white success.

