AFTER leading Elmore to its first HDFNL A-grade netball premiership in 54 years, joint coaches Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards are keen to build on the wave of red and white success.
The former Golden Square team-mates are staying on as coaches of the club's A-grade team, which captured its first top-grade flag since 1968 following a stirring eight-goal victory over White Hills last month.
It was part of a huge day for the Bloods, who also won the A-reserve premiership against Colbinabbin and were involved in four grand finals in total, finishing runners-up in B-grade and 13-and-under.
Richards - a dominant force throughout the season at goal shooter - said the decision to stay put for her and Holmes was an easy one to make.
"This year was just so enjoyable and successful for us, so the aim is to replicate that next year," she said.
"We were very fortunate to have four teams in grand finals - Elmore netball is certainly up and about.
"The club is certainly very supportive and really encouraging.
"It's a fantastic club to be a part of and I'm really proud to call Elmore home.
"Hopefully, there will be a lot of girls to stay on and maybe we'll pick up a few more that want to enjoy that type of atmosphere as well.
"I'm really looking forward to seeing what 2023 brings."
A grand final win in their first season as a coaching tandem for Holmes and Richards followed a minor premiership win for the Bloods under former coach Sue Borserio in 2021, a season in which no finals were played due to COVID.
They are hopeful of retaining as many of last year's premiership line-up as possible
"It's tricky, we have some girls who need to have some surgeries during the off-season ... we really battled through to the end to get players onto the court for that final," she said.
"There's a few that need to rest and recover and rehab to get back.
"And it's always tricky to know if players are moving on, or you might have some pregnancies - who knows what will happen.
"We'll put some expressions of interest out before Christmas for anyone who might want to come and join the fantastic club that is Elmore and we'll likely have some tryouts in February."
Among those undergoing surgery over the off-season are grand final best on court medal winner Tahnee Cannan (Achilles) and skipper Andrea Wilson (knee).
"We really did limp through to that win - we were very lucky to get there," Richards said.
The Bloods will head into next season from a position of obvious strength.
READ MORE:
The A-grade team has won 26 of a possible 28 regular season games over the past two years and three of four finals, including the biggest of them all.
Richards, a dual WNBL championship basketballer with the Bendigo Spirit and multiple netball premiership winner, is excited to be extending her coaching partnership with good friend Holmes.
"I've been really lucky to play with and learn from Allira for quite a number of years now, going back to our Square days," she said.
"Her knowledge of netball is incredible and the way that she is able to coach and facilitate how we want to play on game day is really impressive.
"I've been lucky to play sport at a very high level for a long, long time, so regardless of whether it's basketball or netball, I'm going to be competitive and certainly know the style I want to lay and how to go about that. That's what I bring to our team.
"But it's a partnership that works well and hopefully we can continue to find success next year."
