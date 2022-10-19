CENTRAL Victorian charities have seen the devastation of this week's floods and vowed to do their part to help.
Not only now, but in the long term as well.
The team at Bendigo Foodshare has been in constant contact with its partners in Echuca, Rochester and beyond, making changes to their usual workings to ensure they can still assist.
"Usually Rochester Community House would come to Bendigo on a Tuesday to collect food to take back to town, but because of the floods they can't," Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said.
"We've been able to send food as far as Elmore and made sure we can get through to those that need it."
Ms Murphy said staff had also been working with Bendigo's Relief Centre to ensure they had all the supplies they needed.
She said it was important to not only help communities as they go through the event now, but also in the foreseeable future.
"We know it's difficult now, but we also need to look at the long-term effects as well," she said.
"People will have damages to their houses and businesses and that could lead to financial hardship down the track."
Ms Murphy said she had been "overwhelmed" by the Bendigo community's need to help where it can.
"We've had people down our driveway constantly dropping off food or money and wanting to do their bit," she said.
"There were even people from Melbourne ringing us asking how they can help.
"It's no surprise really to see, we have a lot of passionate people here."
Ms Murphy said Bendigo Foodshare were hoping to get bins out around the community to bring their November Food Drive out sooner.
Teams from the Salvation Army are also working in evacuation centres; providing meals, emotional support and material aid, such as bedding, toiletries and clothing.
The Salvation Army Emergency Services (SAES) have teams assisting at sites in Creswick, Echuca, Bendigo, Seymour, Tatura and Shepparton in Victoria; and Moama in NSW.
After the initial emergency response phase, The Salvation Army will remain in communities for however long it takes to ensure they are supported practically, as well as emotionally, through the recovery and rebuild phases.
"Now more than ever, we need to band together and support these people when they need it most," Major Bruce Harmer says.
"The early and long-term recovery phases of our disaster response, implemented during times of natural disaster, remain in place often for years following the disaster itself. We are here for the long haul.
"Our SAES teams have been managing disaster relief for more than 50 years and we have a trusted history of working with governments and other agencies in supporting communities until they are back on their feet."
To make a financial donation via The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, which supports Australian disasters, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 72 58 (13 SALVOS).
Residents can donate non-perishable items to Bendigo Foodshare's warehouse at 43 Havilah Road, Long Gully.
