The father of a woman murdered in Melbourne's Royal Park will run as a Derryn Hinch's Justice Party candidate for Northern Victoria Region.
John Herron, whose daughter, Courtney, was killed in a vicious attack by a perpetrator later found not guilty on the grounds of mental impairment, is from Riddells Creek.
He is a former navy man and a lawyer with a practice in Gisborne and Kyneton.
Mr Herron will join MP Tania Maxwell, who was elected to Northern Victoria Region in 2018, on the party's upper house ticket.
The party has a strong focus on supporting the victims of crime and reforming the justice system to "put victims above criminals".
Mr Herron described himself as "an accidental candidate", who was motivated by the early release from prison of his daughter's killer and what he saw as the current government's "indifference to victims, violent crime and violence against women".
He said regional Victorians were well aware of the lack of services for people who have experienced domestic violence and other violent crime.
"These wonderful places hide a dark secret, so we need to focus on [these services]," he said.
Derryn Hinch, who lost his Victorian Senate seat in the federal parliament at the 2019 election, is also running for Victoria's upper house, as a candidate for the South-Eastern Metropolitan Region.
The party leader said he believed his candidates' strong record on advocacy and lived experience of the issues they were campaigning for was key to the party's prospects in the November 26 poll.
Wangaratta-based Ms Maxwell said her experience as "a victim-survivor" of sexual violence and a background in youth work and in remote mining communities had shaped her approach as a parliamentarian.
"To put it simply, I have fought for fair, just safe communities for the past four years...not only for victims of crime, but for people in all parts of my enormous electorate."
The MP described Derryn Hinch's Justice Party's two MPs as providing "a centrist voice" in the last parliament, who worked across party lines but were "not afraid to stick our necks out".
She said the party had made gains on support for victims of crime, equality and fairness for female firefighters, improved safety for children in protection, dignity and redress for people abused in state care, better resourcing for ambulances and a fairer share of health and hospital funding in regional communities.
The party is also fielding new candidate Simone O'Brien in Western Victoria Region, where Stuart Grimley was elected in 2018, and Mohit Dweivedi, who will join Derryn Hinch as a candidate for South-Eastern Metropolitan Region.
