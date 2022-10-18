Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Father of murdered woman to run for Derryn Hinch's Justice Party in Northern Vic

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tania Maxwell and John Herron. Picture supplied

The father of a woman murdered in Melbourne's Royal Park will run as a Derryn Hinch's Justice Party candidate for Northern Victoria Region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.