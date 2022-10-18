Tarryn Rymer reappointed as Gisborne coach

AFTER locking in their coach for the 2023 BFNL netball season, Gisborne's focus will quickly turn to its upcoming tryouts and recruiting.
In a sign of stability at Gardiner Reserve, the Bulldogs have reappointed 2013 premiership midcourter Tarryn Rymer for a fourth season.
Under her guidance, the A-grade side has finished third in the past two seasons (after no season in her first year at the helm in 2020) and came within a few goals of securing a grand final berth this year when beaten by Kangaroo Flat in the preliminary final 52-49.
The Bulldogs had led by six goals at three quarter time.
Despite the disappointment of their finals exit, it was still a season to be proud of for the Bulldogs, who won netball premierships in A-reserve and 17-and-under, were runners-up in B-reserve and finalists in B-grade.
All five netball teams finished the season in the top four.
Rymer said the decision to recommit as coach was virtually a no-brainer.
"I really loved last season and it's nice being able to jump straight back in and take aim at next season straight away," she said.
"I think because we went so far into the finals with all teams, it feels like we've barely had a week off before we were back thinking about tryouts and all the rest.
"But no rest for the wicked ... I do love it."
Rymer is bracing for some changes to the A-grade squad, with champion defender and two-time Betty Thompson Medal winner Maddy Stewart, intending to spend next year overseas.
It's a massive loss.
"She's someone you really can't replace," Rymer said about the league's premier defensive player and Victorian Netball League star.
"But obviously Tiana (Newman) will have her baby and will be back next season, so we swap one dual Betty Thompson medallist for another."
The Bulldogs will also be without goal shooter Rylee Connell as she continues to recover from the Achilles injury she sustained in the closing minutes of the preliminary final clash against Kangaroo Flat.
Rymer said her recovery was progressing better than anticipated.
"She's pretty phenomenal in terms of where she is at with her recovery and she really wants to see if she can get back to the top level next season," she said.
"That would be a bonus if she did.
"But we'll obviously have to go out and scout for some goalers.
"So far, verbally, most of the girls have recommitted. But in saying that, taking out those few players, in netball that's a lot."
The Bulldogs fared brilliantly in the pre-season recruiting stakes last season, bringing in class goal attack Claudia Mawson, her Victorian Fury team-mate Jordan Cransberg and versatile defender/midcourter Kirby Elliott, who finished runner-up in the club best and fairest behind Stewart.
Rymer hopes all three will be in blue, red and white next season and will back the club to be active in the recruiting market.
Depth won't be an issue with a number of exciting youngsters from the A-reserve premiership line-up staying put and capable of stepping up, while the bulk of the club's dominant 17-and-under grand final-winning line-up is graduating to the senior ranks.
"I'm so excited to see most of those 17-and-unders coming up; they'll filter through and strengthen all our grades," Rymer said.
"Pleasingly, there are a lot of familiar faces who have already filled out their tryout forms.
"It does help when you have had a lot of success at the club, people want to come and play here.
"Gisborne is a great club and I think people really got that feeling this season."
Perennial finalists in A-grade, Gisborne will next season be chasing its first premiership since its lone success in 2013.
Tryout dates - senior: Thursday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 15 (both 6pm); 17-and-under: Wednesday, November 9 and Friday, November 11 (both 5.30pm).
For registration details visit the Gisborne Football Netball Club Facebook page.
