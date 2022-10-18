'Pushing through' to start Bendigo Touch Footy summer season

Bendigo Touch Football returns to action this Wednesday after being forced to postpone their weekly games due to recent wet weather.
The association, which is based at Club Court in Strathfieldsaye, plans to get underway with a series of grading matches and come-and-try activities.
One of the biggest challenges for the players is being able to return on fields that were heavily impacted by floodwaters last week.
However, all involved are determined to get the 2022/23 season underway.
"We're pushing through," Bendigo Touch Footy president Tarryn McDowall said.
"We will have access to less fields as there is some pretty extensive damage to one in particular.
"There's still two good fields that we will use and another that's not perfect.
"There's also a bit of damage to the storeroom that houses all of our equipment which we need to deal with, but we will find a way to make it all work."
McDowall said touch football was an ideal physical activity for individuals looking for a fun, safe and contact-free sport.
"Touch footy is sometimes a bit of an unknown sport in Victoria, especially in country areas, but it's an activity that can be played by people of all ages and is great for families," she said.
"It can be played by mum, dad, kids and even grandparents.
"Our main goal is to just have some fun."
The sport is based on rugby fundamentals and is the perfect way to increase hand-eye-coordination, general fitness and a great social outlet.
Starting on Wednesday October 19 at 6.30pm will be a series of grading games to determine which division the players will compete within for the 2022/23 summer season.
Competition will be broken down into three different categories, A, B and C-Grade which are all mixed gender.
Also to be held is a free come-and-try session for new players starting at 6pm.
The association has another goal this season which is to increase overall junior participation with the aim of building a strong touch football community to ensure the future of the sport in Bendigo.
"Overall the entire committee is excited to get the season going," McDowall said.
"Especially as engaging more juniors is a focus that we're pushing for this year.
"We haven't had a junior competition before and we're really hoping to grow this program to ensure a strong future.
"It's what we've been missing."
Visit https://www.facebook.com/BendigoTouchFooty for more information.
