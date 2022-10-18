SOME of Australia's most iconic artists are part of a major new exhibition to be staged at the Bendigo Art Gallery from March 2023.
Australiana: Designing a Nation has been curated by Bendigo Art Gallery and identifies the distinct traditions that have reflected and changed with popular notions of Australian identity and style.
Encompassing the rich expressions of culture and connection to Country of First Nations artists and designers, to explorations of national and personal identity by others, this exhibition illuminates a local vernacular.
Through the use of native materials and motifs, playful remixes of popular culture, and incisive reflections on nationalistic sentiment, the visual language of Australiana celebrates - and interrogates - who we are.
Presented in partnership with the National Gallery of Victoria, the expansive exhibition showcases works by more than 200 artists and designers including many Australian masterpieces.
Bendigo Art Gallery Director Jessica Bridgfoot said the exhibition highlights the way artists and art movements have sought to capture what was uniquely Australian through different time periods.
"From the long-standing traditions of Australia's First Peoples, to historic and modern moments of nationalistic fervour in the colony, the exhibition captures Australia's social and cultural history and popular notions of identity and style.
"Included are two of the most recognisable works of Australian art, Tom Roberts's iconic Shearing the Rams (1890), and Russell Drysdale's Moody's Pub (1941), as well as several other masterpieces from the National Gallery of Victoria."
Ms Bridgfoot said the gallery had also been able to access works from the Australiana Fund collection, which furnishes the four official residences of the Governor-General and Prime Minister of Australia and includes many highly significant works of Australian art and design, as well as works by international artists that feature Australian motifs.
"Brought together, pieces from such important collections such as the Australiana Fund and the National Gallery of Victoria tell a fascinating story about Australia's ideas about nationhood," she said.
National Gallery of Victoria director Tony Elwood AM said he was delighted to work closely with Bendigo Art Gallery so that many significant Australian works from the NGV collection could be included.
"This is an expansive exhibition that interrogates the way art and design have influenced our sense of national Identity," he said.
Australiana: Designing a Nation features visual and decorative arts as well as photography, illustration, furniture, jewellery, moving image and fashion.
Other highlights of the exhibition include several works by Ken Done, Bush magic dress and gumnut cap by renowned fashion house Romance was Born, which pays homage to the much-loved Australian children's author May Gibbs, and Hilda Rix Nicholas' In the Bush (Dorothy Richmond on horseback) 1927.
There will also be works from the Rennie Ellis Photographic Archive, which capture over three decades of Australian life, celebrity and culture from the '60s onwards, as well Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku Yalanji artist Tony Albert's epic installation Clash 2019, which draws from his collections of 'Aboriginalia' - kitsch souvenirs and domestic items that depict caricatures of First Nations people and appropriated motifs - in an expression of reclamation and resistance.
Marrithiyel artist Paul McCann's Saltwater Crocodile gown, Pink Water Lily gown and White Ochre gown, unique garments which the artist calls 'bling bling faboriginal', were once featured in Vogue Australia and have been recently acquired by Bendigo Art Gallery.
Australiana: Designing a Nation will be on show from March 18 - June 25, 2023, and will be a free event.
