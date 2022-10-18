Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Art Gallery to host Australiana: Designing a Nation in 2023

Updated October 18 2022 - 1:13am, first published 12:00am
Tom Roberts, Shearing the rams, 1890. Oil on canvas on composition board 122.4 183.3 cm National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne Felton Bequest, 1932 (4654-3) Photo: Predrag Cancar/NGV

SOME of Australia's most iconic artists are part of a major new exhibition to be staged at the Bendigo Art Gallery from March 2023.

Local News

