Cr Rod Fyffe has Greater Bendigo council service recognised with MAV award

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:29am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:09pm
Cr Rod Fyffe has served on the City of Greater Bendigo council for over 35 years. File picture.

Councillor Rod Fyffe has been presented with an award marking his 35 years of service to the City of Greater Bendigo council.

