Councillor Rod Fyffe has been presented with an award marking his 35 years of service to the City of Greater Bendigo council.
At the Municipal Association of Victoria's councillor services award ceremony last week, Cr Fyffe's long service was acknowledged and celebrated.
He reached the milestone in 2020, however the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cr Fyffe said it has been a great honour to be a local councillor.
"It's been a wonderful privilege to serve the community of Greater Bendigo for more than 35 years," he said.
"Over this period there has been amazing change and growth for our city and region, and I have very much enjoyed the opportunity to be part of steering the ship and contributing to a range of important decisions."
Cr Fyffe said he's had many highlights, including an Aboriginal flag being permanently placed on Bendigo Town Hall, overseeing the citizenship ceremony for Bendigo Spirit player Kelsey Griffin, and meeting model Jennifer Hawkins at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
"There's been a range of planning matters but perhaps the biggest one, in terms of submissions to Council, was the supermarket on Howard Street in Epsom," he said.
"At the time it was very divisive in the community but people have come to accept the decision. It is always a balance but the decision making has to be guided by what is best for the community overall.
"Being a councillor is still a role I greatly enjoy and I am continually proud of the way council and the organisation work together to serve the community."
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said Cr Fyffe's experience has been valuable to the council.
"On behalf of all councillors, past and present, I congratulate Rod on his fantastic service over more than three decades. He has always taken a community-first approach and been a fantastic leader, including serving as mayor four times," Cr Metcalf said.
