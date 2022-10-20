DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,475,000 - $1,575,000
LAND: 6ha
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Andrew Murphy 0407 303 386
INSPECT: Saturday 11am -11.30am
Longlea is the peaceful rural setting for this craftship home on versatile land with resort-style outdoor living and excellent shedding.
The property measures about 15 acres with a tree-lined seasonal creek meandering at the rear boundary.
Finished to a high standard, the home offers modern luxury with green features to reduce running costs and enhance family comfort.
Two spacious living zones can be adapted to suit your day-to-day living needs as well as your entertaining preferences.
Children have a separate wing with a multipurpose games room or a family home-cinema space.
Family living is open plan with spacious sitting, banquet-sized dining and a showcase kitchen with a brilliant walk-behind butler's pantry.
Four bedrooms have built-in robes including the main suite with walk-in dressing and deluxe ensuite with walk-in shower. The home office has fitted storage and can easily become a fifth bedroom.
Green features in this eco-friendly home include double-glazed windows and self-insulating polished concrete flooring. Very impressive is the 13.3-kilowatt solar system to ease energy costs.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Comfort is assured with ducted climate control, ceiling fans and a wood fire with floor-to-ceiling brickwork behind.
The home connects to a large alfresco area with outdoor kitchen and new in-ground solar heater pool.
Level land is ideal for horses and other livestock as well as a hobby or boutique agri-business.
The property has a water bore, domestic watering system, ample rainwater storage and double garage with internal access.
Trade-quality shedding has three roller doors, lighting, concrete flooring, gravel apron and internal bathroom facilities.
An outstanding property for buyers seeking country living without compromising on quality and location.
It is ideally positioned just five minutes from Axedale township and a 15-minute drive from central Bendigo.
Highly recommended for Melbourne folk seeking a tree-change with nearby state forest. Visit the local vineyards, water ski at Lake Eppalock.
Visit bendigoballaratrealestate.com.au to see the photo gallery, floorplans, statement of information and location map. Take a virtual tour and contact the agent to arrange your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.