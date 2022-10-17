This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region on Tuesday, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Echuca CFA has put the callout on social media asking for anyone free to help firefighters build a levee bank near McDonalds.
"We urgently require about 200 people to help," the post says.
Coliban Water has said sewerage systems in Rochester and Echuca could be overwhelmed for a number of weeks.
According to VicEmergency's warning for the townships, Rochester's system could take between six and eight weeks to restore.
Some customers may notice their toilets aren't flushing or that their sinks aren't draining as normal.
Customers are encouraged to minimise water use, including the use of washing machines and dishwashers, and limit baths and showers to reduce the volume of water being sent to the sewer while flood levels are high.
As the clean-up commences, customers can direct excess water from the cleaning of paths, driveways and floors into gutters and drains.
For many locals who were touched by the floods, the damage won't recede with the water.
Charlton residents please note there will be no rubbish collection today, according to the Buloke Shire.
"A collection will happen tomorrow, Wednesday 19 October, for both red and yellow bins," the shire said on Twitter earlier today.
The Bendigo Animal Relief Centre has put the callout for donations to further help flood evacuated people and their pets.
In a post on social media BARC said it had runout of supplies to help people and was chasing the following:
Anyone donating, the rescue centre has asked to make sure items are in good condition, are clean and work.
Please do not donate the following:
A Bendigo Council spokesperson has informed The Advertiser there is additional capacity for those in need of a place to stay at the city's relief centre set up at the showgrounds.
"We have 168 people staying at the emergency relief centre and they are mainly from Rochester (approximately 90 per cent), with the balance being mainly from Echuca," the said.
"Without putting an exact number on it, we have plenty of capacity for additional people."
Rochester SES has advised residents to "drive slowly and be very aware" of road conditions as the Campaspe River recedes to moderate flood level on Tuesday.
The SES unit said in a Facebook post this morning "a small amount of water is still on some streets".
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announced via social media on Monday the state government would cover the cost of flood waste taken to landfills until the end of the year.
As of this morning, evacuate immediately warnings are still in effect for parts of Charlton and Echuca.
For those located in the Charlton township, safe travel locations include the relief centre that has been opened at Wycheproof P-12 College, McKenzie Cr, Wycheproof. The facility may have capabilities for small domestic pets, preferably in cages.
The safest evacuation route is via the Calder Highway, following the signed detour route.
Those who do not relocate now may become isolated for a number of days and emergency services may not be able to help.
Emergency evacuation warnings have also been issued for parts of Echuca and Echuca Village, including properties surrounding the Campaspe River.
An evacuation route is currently open but may not stay that way.
The route heads west from Echuca to Roslynmead, then south to Hunter then to Elmore and finally to Bendigo.
The Bendigo Emergency Relief Centre (Bendigo Showgrounds) is being used as primary relief centre for the area. People should expect there may be a requirement to be moved to Bendigo from Echuca Emergency Relief Centre (Echuca South Basketball Stadium).
Those in the Greater Shepparton areas of Bunbartha, Zeerust, Mundoona or Kaarimba are advised to evacuate immediately.
Specifically, properties located areas adjacent to the Number 12 Main Channel from McCracken Road in the South to Walshs Bridge Road in the North, and East of Nine Mile Creek to Prentices Road.
A relief centre that has been opened at Deakin Reserve - Skene Street, Shepparton.
The safest evacuation route is via the Barmah-Shepparton Rd.
Move to higher ground in the following locations:
It is too late to leave:
For more information visit: emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/
A new morning has started with renewed flood warnings and some new for various parts of the state.
Residents in Echuca are faced with the impending unknown impacts a one-in-1000 year flood may have on the township.
At a community meeting in town on Monday morning, residents were urged to prepare for the worst as waterways surrounding the Echuca-Moama continue to rise.
An Emergency Management Victoria spokesperson warned the Murray River at the Echuca Warf was set to peak at 95.9m in the coming days.
This movement along the river lead to a renewed evacuation warning for Echuca and Echuca Village.
Flooding may impact residents whose properties surround the Campaspe River and residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days.
Residents in Rochester have begun the massive clean up as waters from the Campaspe begin to receed.
On Monday afternoon, locals were out in full force ripping up carpets and removing damaged possessions from their, and their neighbours', homes. It's the community effort Rochester has become known for.
Leanne Pickens returned to her home on Monday, with an estimate of how much water went through the house, and friends and family on call to help clean up.
"It's probably about what we were expecting," she said. "You just want to see it for yourself, today's the first day we've been able to get here and look at it."
Meanwhile, a moderate flood warning has been issued for Wycheproof and surrounds.
At a town meeting on Monday night, officials said the Tyrell and Lalbert creeks should be planning for between a two per cent AEP flood (one in 50 year) and one per cent AEP flood (one in 100).
