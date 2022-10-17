Bendigo Advertiser
Impacted Bendigo and Mt Alexander residents eligible for flood support payments

Updated October 18 2022 - 12:53am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:00am
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters highlighted the extension of government flood support payments on Monday. Picture by Jenny Denton

The Victorian government's disaster recovery payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child has been extended to residents of the Greater Bendigo and Mt Alexander local government areas.

