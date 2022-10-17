The Victorian government's disaster recovery payment of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child has been extended to residents of the Greater Bendigo and Mt Alexander local government areas.
The assistance was already available to people in the Campaspe, Greater Shepparton, Maribyrnong, Mitchell and Strathbogie areas.
From 2pm today it will be available to residents of Benalla, Boroondara, Central Goldfields, Greater Bendigo, Loddon, Moonee Valley, Mount Alexander, Murrindindi and Yarra Ranges council areas.
"Local communities across Greater Bendigo and Mount Alexander are doing it tough right now, and this modest payment will ensure those impacted can meet their immediate needs," the federal member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, said.
"This support is on top of the already announced access that locals have to the Australian government disaster recovery allowance. This allowance aims to help employees and sole traders who have experienced a loss of income."
People affected by the flooding can check their eligibility for the Australian government's disaster recovery payment and disaster recovery allowance on the Services Australia website at: servicesaustralia.gov.au/disasterevents before lodging a claim for assistance.
Additional support with claims is available by calling the Australian government emergency information line on 180 22 66.
Earlier:
Recently announced federal government support payments for flood-affected Victorians have been extended to the City of Greater Bendigo and surrounding council areas.
People in the Mt Alexander, as well as Greater Bendigo, shires will be eligible for a 13-week 'disaster recovery allowance' equivalent to the government's Jobseeker payment.
The federal member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, said the payment was for people unable to work due to their own business, or the business they work for, being impacted by floods or because they had become isolated.
"The federal government has been quick to partner with state and local governments to make sure that we're getting the appropriate support to the people who need it," she said.
"And in our local government area, that's the people who might be isolated or can't work because businesses have been affected by floods or because they've been cut off and are stranded because there's not decent road access to their place of work."
Floods to push up price of fruit and veg
Bendigo region residents do not qualify for the state government's disaster recovery payment of $1000 for adults and $400 per child, which apply to local government areas which have experienced "significant loss of homes and businesses".
"Greater Bendigo does not qualify for that, because we've been hit hard, but not as hard as other areas like Mitchell Shire and Campaspe Shire," Ms Chesters said.
However, the council itself has received a half a million dollars from the state government for clean-up, road repairs and rebuilding community infrastructure, which Ms Chesters described as a first instalment.
The state governmnent has also extended childcare assistance measures to flood-affected families, with the government adding the City of Greater Bendigo to its 'childcare assistance list', making families potentially eligible for gap fees to be waived and for extra "absence days" so they will not lose subsidies.
The support includes payments of up to $10,000 for eligible child care services that are forced to shut for more than seven days.
Applications for the disaster recovery allowance should be made via the my gov website and app while people should approach childcare centres about that support.
Ms Chester, who said people experiencing problems with the system could contact Centrelink or her office, wanted to thank the workers and volunteers who had been working to keep communities safe.
"I just want to give a really big shout out to our SES, CFA, and all of our emergency service volunteers who just have worked the most phenomenal hours over the past few days since we kind of entered this crisis."
Disaster Recovery Allowance: servicesaustralia.gov.au/victorian-floods-october-2022-disaster-recovery-allowance
Disaster Recovery Payment: servicesaustralia.gov.au/victorian-floods-october-2022-australian-government-disaster-recovery-payment
Childcare support
Full details of support are available are on the Department of Education website. Help in an emergency - Department of Education, Australian Government.
