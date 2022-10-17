Bendigo Advertiser
Engineer and water expert Michael Tolhurst to run for Greens in Bendigo East

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:47am, first published October 17 2022 - 7:30am
Greens candidate for Bendigo East Michael Tolhurst is entering the political fray for the first time. Photo by Jenny Denton

First time political candidate Michael Tolhurst decided to run for the Greens in Bendigo East to "be a voice for people who don't see enough being done on climate change, and want to see real action there".

