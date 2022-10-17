Harness racing club still to assess damage at Charlton

CHARLTON Harness Racing Club president Joey Thompson says it will be days before the extent of the damage to the club's complex at Charlton Park will be known.
The venue, like many parts of the town, was inundated with floodwater and was cut off following last week's downpour.
It forced Harness Racing Victoria to transfer this Wednesday's scheduled Charlton meeting to Maryborough.
The governing body has also transferred Thursday's scheduled Shepparton meeting to Bendigo.
It comes after several major stables in the Shepparton and Echuca regions were forced to relocate their horses over the weekend as floodwaters continued to rise.
A number of both Charlton and Shepparton region-trained horses were scratchings from the weekend's meetings at Melton on Saturday and Maryborough (Sunday).
Thompson praised community-initiated excavation works in Charlton on Saturday as helping save the entire township from a far dire predicament.
"It would have been a lot bigger bar for those works happening," he said.
But the town continues to hold its breath after a renewed emergency warning was issued late on Monday afternoon, urging residents to evacuate, with flooding anticipated to peak a second time.
The State Emergency Service said it was likely the impact of this second peak would last between three and five days.
As was the case with the 2011 and 2016 flood events, Thompson said the latest crisis had galvanised the tight-knit community, with volunteers working from noon until after 9pm on Saturday to complete the works.
More specifically to racing, the club took to social media on Sunday to assure the public that all horses and participants still in Charlton were safe.
"The racetrack is alright, but the surrounding facilities have been inundated," he said.
"There'll be a need for a bit of remedial action in the stabling and shed area.
"(The water) will have gone through the numbers room and the female drivers' room and the swab box.
"That will need cleaning up, but it won't have gone through the main (community) building.
"I haven't actually seen it yet as you can't get across the bridge because it's closed.
"There is still water in the main street - fingers crossed, it doesn't get worse."
Thompson said the club's training track - located at the opposite end of the town to Charlton Park - was still operational, with all horses safe and sound.
"The Sandersons (trainer Shane Sanderson and family) have had their horses at my joint for three days, while Mick Gadsden hasn't moved his," he said.
"Greg Norman has gone to Adelaide, but only has three or four horses."
Lifting the spirits somewhat, young reinsman Ryan Sanderson scored a win at Melton on Saturday night aboard the Geoff Webster-trained Cobber.
It followed an epic four-and-a-half-hour trip to harness racing headquarters via Horsham for the 19-year-old.
On Friday night, at Wagga Wagga, Shane Sanderson notched up a training double with wins to Valour Stride and Ourmatemenko.
