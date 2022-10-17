Bendigo Advertiser

Harness racing club still to assess damage at Charlton

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CHARLTON Harness Racing Club president Joey Thompson says it will be days before the extent of the damage to the club's complex at Charlton Park will be known.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.