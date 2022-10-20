DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,000,000 - $1,050,000
LAND: 3.24ha
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
AGENTS: Wendy Carman 0408 081 450 and Craig Tweed 0418 509 081
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
Surrounded by a mix of bushland and pasture, this eight-acre property offers the serenity of a country lifestyle while being only a 20-minute drive from Bendigo CBD.
Special features inside the home include spotted gum flooring in the open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas.
A Jindara wood heater keeps the home cosy during the winter months. Multiple climate control options ensure year-round comfort.
The main bedroom suite offers sitting room, ensuite and walk-in dressing. Double glass doors connect the main suite with decking which overlooks the dam.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Also overlooking the dam is full-length decking which is the perfect place to sit and have a drink in the evening and take in the natural beauty of the surroundings.
The property has five well-fenced paddocks for horses and other livestock. Shedding is onsite for chickens, hay and wood.
A big bonus is a quality commercial-style steel shed with about 140 square metres of floor area for vehicles, machinery and equipment.
Further assets include irrigation system, rainwater storage, waste management system and a five-kilowatt solar system. Use the dam's jetty for fishing and water activities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.