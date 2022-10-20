Charming reclaimed bricks were used for this modern home from highly regarded Todd Newman Builders. The result is soft and natural in keeping with the bush surrounds. Step inside to find multiple living zones, polished concrete floors, high ceilings, beautiful bathrooms and a stand-out kitchen. Stone benchtops are perfect with sleek white kitchen cabinets and matt-black tapware. Roll back the barn-style door to find the butler's pantry. The property has undercover alfresco, cleared land, treed pockets and a dam. Trade-quality shedding measures about 144 square metres. Recent rain has coloured the gum trees and brought forth the frogs. Gees Road is handy to Eaglehawk services and a 20-minute drive from central Bendigo.