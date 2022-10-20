DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$980,000 - $1,075,000
LAND: 427sqm
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENT: Laurelle Brown 0483 025 273
INSPECT: By appointment
Boasting an inner-city address with far-reaching views, this period residence has original charm and modern updates.
On a corner allotment, the home's wrap-around verandah provides the perfect welcome.
Inside, early features such as Baltic pine floors sit harmoniously alongside a host of recent additions.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are ideal for families as well as downsizers and professionals. The home also has an inviting lounge and a timeless timber kitchen with quality appliances.
Downstairs, discover an extremely versatile space with its own entrance. Use it for office space, a home-gym or additional living area.
More original features throughout the home are soaring ceilings, intricate leadlight, hallway arch, and ornate fireplaces.
A private courtyard can be accessed from the kitchen to extend your living space and entertaining options.
Ducted heating and reverse-cycle heating and cooling keep the home comfortable throughout the seasons.
Leafy gardens and a double garage complete this fine example of inner-city living with old-world charm.
In the heart of Bendigo, it is close to the train station, bus services and schools. Stroll to nearby shopping outlets, eateries and theatres.
