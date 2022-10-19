The business end of year 12 is creeping closer for VCE students as they mark their final week of schooling.
Marist College Bendigo students Grace Pigdon and Darci Fitzpatrick both say they're nervous but excited that the year is nearly over after all their hard work.
"There's definitely those nerves and that sort of stuff coming up, but there's also excitement," Grace said.
"It's sad it's coming to an end but exciting that a new chapter of life in beginning."
Grace is studying English, further mathematics, biology, chemistry, and history revolutions after completing PE last year.
As the eldest child in her family Grace is the first sibling to sit the VCE exams and said it would be strange not returning to Marist with them next year. She hopes to pursue university studies in nutritional science next year.
Darci has studied further maths, English, drama, psychology and product design, after also completing outdoor education last year, and is still deciding what they want to do after school.
They balanced their education with competing nationally for in-line hockey and featuring in the school play.
"I've just been trying to do one thing at a time," Darci said.
"That's how I've been dealing with stress because I've just come out of the national tournament and then had the play with the school and now going straight into exams.
"I'm just trying to think, 'okay, that's done, that's done'."
"I've been trying to maintain a social life and knowing how to take breaks and I like playing sports, going for walks, just trying to tune out away from school every so often and then when I'm ready to do study, just focus in and get stuff done," Grace said.
"One thing at a time, like chipping away at your further summary book and then essays and then exam practice exams and all that."
English teacher Mrs Kate Grange said she was very proud of the students.
"I think they have had a really rough few years with COVID and then the floods hitting obviously in the last few days," Mrs Grange said.
"I think they have shown a lot of resilience in being able to approach this year the way that they have because the two years prior were nothing we would ever have expected before.
"But these guys know they've got lots of support from staff and staff are readily available.
"We just want them to enjoy the next especially next few days, but the next couple of months - it's a really exciting time."
Mrs Grange said the strangest thing for her will be returning next year and not seeing the year 12s.
Before the end of their school journey, the cohort will have a graduation mass and staff will put on a breakfast for the students before a fun assembly featuring videos from the year and a whole school assembly where they will leave with a guard of honour.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
