There is an air of excitement as central Victorian VCE students approach their exams, with the English exam scheduled for next week.
Bendigo Senior Secondary College student Ciaran Noble is studying physics, chemistry, math methods, English and philosophy and said he is keen for the opportunity to demonstrate all the learning from the past two years.
His first exam will be English on October 26, and he is busy preparing and brainstorming essay themes in response to his texts Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, The Crucible and The Dressmaker.
Having done VCE physical education last year, he said he knows the quality and amount of work he needs to produce to do well which has only spurred him on more.
"All my teachers have been fantastic, pushing me to do my best," he said.
"Good feedback as well was really important because you need to make sure you're really dialed in."
Bendigo Senior Secondary College English and history teacher, and learning area leader for English and Languages, Peter Dearricott said English has the largest number of students across the state.
READ MORE:
"Some advice is to take a longer view of exam preparation and to undertake study each day with the time that you have left and not to leave it to the last minute," Mr Dearricott said.
"We learn better when undertaking spaced learning, which is to say, smaller periods of study, but over a longer timeframe.
"VCE English students are encouraged to know the English texts that they are studying inside out and to remember useful quotations that are useful for exploring the author's thematic, setting or character concerns - and/ or elements of a text's construction.
"Depending on the requirements of their English study many students find it useful to create visual aids, such as posters or graphic organisers, that reflect some of this information or lists of vocabulary and metalanguage terms."
Mr Dearricott also said as exams get closer, students should me more focused on the practice of skills such as writing practice plans, paragraphs and essays, in contrast to learning information through reading the texts or other notes.
READ MORE:
"It's good to make sure that you don't leave study to the last minute as that can make the undertaking of revision quite stressful."
"Students should know that, whilst it's important to put forward their best effort, their VCE results don't define them and they just represent one aspect of their education to date.
"The day prior to the exam students shouldn't over exert themselves, better to read over their previous assessments and practice work and anything they are specifically trying to memorise.
"One of the challenges of the VCE English exam is that, at three hours, it's a little longer than most other subjects and students need to be mentally prepared for that and to be prepared to use all the available time to complete all three required essays."
Ciaran said he and his classmates often talk about areas they have trouble with and seek help from one another as well as from teachers.
"We each have our own strengths and weaknesses so being part of a committed friend group has really helped me find help with gaps in my knowledge and provided motivation to study through some healthy competition," he said.
"Making sure I continue taking part in sport, socialising and playing music has been really important in helping me maintain my motivation to study.
"I try to sit full practice exams for each subject twice a week, but only study in 20 minute stints if it is general revision, this helps me avoid burning out and keep my energy while studying high.
"The most important thing to do pre-exams is to determine any gaps of knowledge in the course, and the best way to identify any gaps is through practice exams."
The year 12 student has a career in politics or foreign affairs in mind and is aiming to study a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Melbourne next year.
With a potential major in economics, he hopes the breadth of subjects in the course will help pinpoint the exact area he wants to pursue.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.