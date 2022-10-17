Echuca could be heading for an event its living residents have never seen before as water continues to run through the Goulburn River into the Murray.
At a community meeting in town on Monday morning, residents were urged to prepare for the worst as waterways surrounding the Echuca-Moama continue to rise.
An Emergency Management Victoria spokesperson warned the Murray River at the Echuca Warf was set to peak at 95.9m in the coming days.
"This is a one-in-1000 year event, we are seeing things happen that have never been recorded before," they said.
"I'm not sugarcoating this, this is serious."
If this prediction eventuates, it would be the highest recorded level since 1870 when the river reached 96.2m.
Areas such as Echuca Village, Echuca East and West are most likely to be impacted as officials worked to create a barrier around the centre of town.
The spokesperson asked residents to assist as levee banks across the town are topped up over the next 48 hours.
"The plan is to build a levee bank from the Sturt Street railway line, down Anstruther Street, along the existing bank, up Pakenham Street, across Bowen Street to the water treatment plant is a massive undertaking," they said.
"Thankfully (the Campaspe River) has tapered down and is steady, but when the Murray River water gets here, it's going to go back into the Murray pool, which is the area between the Campaspe River and Ogilvie Avenue.
"That water is going to rise as a result of that Murray River level and I want to prepare people for that."
Australian Defence Force teams will be out reinforcing and building sandbag banks where required to protect what has already been put in place.
Levee banks have already been set up along Campaspe Esplanade, McKenzie Street and along the back of the Beechworth Bakery in High Street.
These lines will be monitored, pumped out where possible and strengthened where required.
"There's going to be chaos, but I want everyone to get on board this plan and do what we can to save what we've still got," the spokesperson said.
Campaspe Shire Council representatives said a relief centre would be available at the Echuca South Basketball Stadium for those who need to evacuate.
"Authorities have warned this centre is not a long-term solution, people will need to be moved to Bendigo where more services are available to assist," a council spokesperson said.
"We have the same message for Echuca as we had for Rochester, get your property and family affairs in order."
