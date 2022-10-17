Axedale Golf Club starts clean up after 'devastating' flood waters inundate course

Members from the Axedale Golf Club rallied together on Monday morning to tackle a mass clean up of their course after the recent floods across the region.
After days of rain last week, fast-moving flood waters inundated the 18-hole layout causing plenty of serious damage to the majority of the course.
Axedale Golf Club president Peter Hoskin had one word to describe the aftermath on the course - devastating.
"But to see all of the people rally around the club on the weekend and on Monday to help clean up has honestly given me a really good feeling," he said.
"At Axedale we're known for our strong commitment to community,"
Related:
The list of damaged holes exceeded the number that hadn't been impacted, with 13 in total badly affected by the flood water.
Parts of the course were truly unrecognisable on Monday with areas requiring a tinny to gain access.
Examples are the iconic par-five fourth hole which runs along the Campaspe River which flooded and resulted in water spilling across the fairway and completely immersing the hole in water.
With debris strewn across the course and plenty of the club's machinery now unusable due to water damage, the first priority was protecting the greens in any way possible.
"It was a massive task to remove all of the silt from the greens because if we had left them for too long there's no doubt it would've killed them," Hoskin said.
"At around three-and-a-half hours of work per green it's taken a lot of effort to restore them."
Depending on the severity of the rain forecast for central Victoria later in the week from Thursday onward, the club hopes to be back in action in around two weeks time.
However, even if they are able to return to normal, the damage bill is continuing to mount up with Hoskin estimating the damage could be close to $1m AUD as it includes course infrastructure and machinery.
"Our biggest current concern is our insurance cover as we've lost nearly all of our machinery and a few of the bridges throughout the course - including the one that lies between the 17th and ninth holes which is now on its side," Hoskin said
"There's no doubt we will need some funding to help us in the future."
Hoskin thanked Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan for her support during the past few days.
"I've had three calls from Jacinta during recent days offering assistance and guidance on what we need to do next," he said.
Despite all the chaos and destruction, the biggest positive to take from this was that it has seen the Bendigo golf community come together.
The Bendigo Golf Club notified Axedale on Sunday that their Epsom-based course was now open for them to continue playing.
BGC has offered to waive all green fees for Axedale members, run the normal Thursday competition for the club and general help in any possible way.
Once Hoskin received word of the news he was beside himself with joy.
"It's an outstanding thing for them to do and it brought a tear to my eye," he said. "We're very thankful."
Hoskin and the club are now focused on the future, which unfortunately includes unknowns.
"We're especially happy to have all of the greens done. But we don't know what's going to happen with the forecast rain and this time next week we could be having the same discussion."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.