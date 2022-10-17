Bendigo Advertiser
Axedale Golf Club starts clean up after 'devastating' flood waters inundate course

By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:00am
Axedale Golf Club superintendent Chris Neville and Peter Williamson use a tinny to access parts of the course during Monday's working bee. Picture by Darren Howe

Members from the Axedale Golf Club rallied together on Monday morning to tackle a mass clean up of their course after the recent floods across the region.

