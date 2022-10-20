DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1.3 million
LAND: 407sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: Saturday 11.30am - 12pm
Restored and modernised, this inner-city gem is ideal for those seeking a charming low-maintenance property in a premium position.
Great care has been undertaken with restoration including new foundations and roofing. Solar panels are installed for energy efficiency and eco-friendly sustainability.
The floorplan offers a wide hallway and four large bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite and built-in robes. The fourth bedroom is quite spacious and makes an ideal home office.
Transformed into a modern-day delight is the home's kitchen which boasts stone benchtops.
Miele appliances, double sink, double oven, induction cooktop and a walk-in pantry are further features in the light-filled kitchen.
The dining and living zone flows through bi-fold doors onto a private deck with views of Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Doors open from the rear lounge and living room onto an entertaining deck.
Near the dining area is a handy built-in study nook with a cabinet for extra storage.
Gardens are well designed with a focus on easy upkeep. Perfect for those wishing to spend time enjoying the many attractions in Bendigo city and surrounds.
