Mission success after Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association hosts world-class events

THE Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association has just wrapped up a few busy months of hosting world-class tournaments.
In total there's been four major competitions hosted in Bendigo - starting back in April with the Australian National Championships, followed by the inaugural Junior Classic and Protech series in September and just recently at the weekend the Yonex International.
There's been a lot to organise for each of the events both on and off the court, however, now that they've all been held the club's members couldn't be prouder of their efforts to get them off the ground.
"We certainly are," BEBA president Sam Daykin said.
"The effort that's been put in by the committee and everyone involved has been tremendous and they should all be congratulated.
"It's been a mammoth year for everyone."
The tournaments hosted by BEBA were held in conjunction with Badminton Australia, Badminton Oceania and with assistance from the City of Greater Bendigo.
One of the biggest highlights was hosting the Yonex International at the weekend just past which saw players ranked within the top 100 of the world compete at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena.
Daykin said it was a pleasure to have elite level players compete in Bendigo.
"The calibre of the games was truly fantastic," he said.
Chinese Taipei players won all five titles - the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.
Second-seed Lin Chun-Yi claimed the men's singles crown against Su Li Yang 21-19, 22-20.
In the women's tournament Sung Shuo Yun, the second seed defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen (1) from Vietnam 21-19, 21-15.
Ko Chi-Chang combined with Lee Chich Chen to win an enthralling mixed doubles final against Japan.
Ko Chi-Chang added the men's doubles title to his collection when he and partner Po Li-Wei defeated countrymen Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee 15-21, 21-14, 20-22.
The women's doubles final was won by third seeds Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun over Chang Chi Hui and Yang Ching Tun 21-19, 20-22, 14-21.
