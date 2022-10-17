Bendigo Advertiser
Parisian Artiste shows trademark toughness in Maryborough Trotters Cup win

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:04am, first published 1:30am
Alex Ashwood and Tayla French with their 2022 Group 2 Maryborough Trotters Cup winner Parisian Artiste on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Maryborough Harness Racing Club

THE star Alex Ashwood-trained trotter Parisian Artiste is primed for a big ending to the 2022 harness racing season after landing an ultra-tough and accomplished victory in the Group 2 Maryborough Trotters Cup (2690m) on Sunday.

