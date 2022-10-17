THE star Alex Ashwood-trained trotter Parisian Artiste is primed for a big ending to the 2022 harness racing season after landing an ultra-tough and accomplished victory in the Group 2 Maryborough Trotters Cup (2690m) on Sunday.
A Group 1 winner in last year's Vicbred Super Series as a three-year-old, Parisian Artiste ($9) again shapes as a major contender for the four-year-old version, as well as the Breeders Crown having gradually worked his way back to somewhere near his peak.
The son of the French trotting super-sire Love You, out of the mare Schleck, bided his time outside the leader for the last mile before charging to the front in the home straight to win by nearly two metres over the fast-finishing One Over All ($7), with the race favourite and leader Dont Care ($2.90) back in third.
A polished win in the $35,000 feature continued the thriving partnership between Parisian Artiste and his driver Tayla French.
The pair have combined for 10 wins and four placings from 18 starts together, including their maiden Group 1 success in last year's Vicbred final, with the potential of better things to come.
"I'm speechless .... the different levels this horse reaches week-in, week-out is just incredible," she said post-race.
"I just said to Alex, I don't know what to expect from him anymore, he's just full of surprises.
"I'm rapt with him."
Parisian Artiste headed into the race on the back of a seventh placing in the Group 1 Bill Collins Trotter Sprint at Melton, when he found himself out of position at the start and four back on the pegs at the bell.
French admitted to heading to Maryborough confident of an improved effort after things went against them at harness racing headquarters.
"Probably the only doubt in this race is whether he stepped, and if he stepped, whether he was going to step quick enough off 20 metres," she said.
"But he did that. He had to balance up a little bit after the start, but once he was balanced it was pretty much game-on.
"He loves that quick quarter down the back because he always knows where the line is and he is tough enough to do that. That's him."
A reassuring last two months for French and Ashwood for Parisian Artiste has included three wins from five starts, starting with a gallant victory in the rain at Menangle in late August and a pair of country cup wins, starting with the Group 3 Swan Hill Trotters Cup.
"It's probably taken him a little longer than planned to get him where he is now, as opposed to last year," French said.
"But he's only a four-year-old and he'll keep kicking through the age-group races this year and then line up some pretty nice races next season."
Ashwood is equally excited for the next few months, but whether that includes a tilt at the Inter Dominion is yet to be determined.
Parisian Artiste is currently ranked 16th in the order of qualifying for the championships, which kick off in Victoria in late November.
"He's probably where we want him now; probably floating around 95 per cent fitness-wise," the 28-year-old Bendigo-based trainer said.
"We don't know if we are going to go to the Inter Dominion yet, we'll leave that and play that as it comes, but the main aim is the Vicbred later on in the year.
"He's got a really good cruising speed and he can run a really good half doing it tough.
"In saying that, there are a few good four-year-old trotters coming through the ranks like Queen Elida, Aldebaran Zeus and Ollivici, so it's pretty exciting times for the square gaiters going forward.
"It's going to be great racing at Christmas time."
Despite a setback following a nasty race fall at Mildura in July, Ashwood has pieced together a solid training season, highlighted by 65 wins and 86 placings to date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.