Visit La Trobe University After 5 to get a behind the scenes look and tour of the campus

By Petula Bowa
Updated October 18 2022 - 1:12am, first published October 17 2022 - 6:00am
Take this after dark tour and learn about astrophysics, sport science, more

Local businesses are invited to visit La Trobe University Bendigo and see what courses, technology and facilities are on offer this Wednesday, October 19.

