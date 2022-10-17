Take this after dark tour and learn about astrophysics, sport science, more

Local businesses are invited to visit La Trobe University Bendigo and see what courses, technology and facilities are on offer this Wednesday, October 19.
If you have ever been curious about what La Trobe University and what makes the Bendigo Tech School a hub for ground-breaking research into advanced materials, astrophysics, and more then it's an event to not be missed.
La Trobe University Bendigo in collaboration with Be.Bendigo are hosting the riveting academic event which will have beverages, finger food and a behind the scenes tour of some of La Trobe's most interesting faculties between 5:30 - 7:30 pm.
Attendees can take a tour of the Engineering & Technology building which is the home of the civil engineering, technology, mathematics and science subjects and the Bendigo Tech School.
Attendees can also find out about Engineering for today and tomorrow and the complex array of issues confronting engineers.
The second tour showcases the La Trobe Rural Health School which is the largest rural health school in Australia dealing with a wide range of disciplines.
Attendees can learn more about how the pandemic has shone a light on the need for health care professionals, and allow them to see where health professionals in training learn their skills and discover the research that is taking place within the school.
The third tour is of the The Award Winning Heyward Library which is designed on the "libraries as the third space" concept, responding to the needs of the University community to support learning, research and collaboration.
The fourth tour is of La Trobe Sport where attendees can see how every level of sport is researched and supported from improving activity in the very elderly, performance of elite sports people and weekend warriors.
This tour will feature La Trobe's strength and exercise conditioning lab and their gym.
La Trobe's Robot will also be present for guests to ask their burning questions.
To book your free ticket to the event, visit this website.
When booking your ticket, people are asked to select only one of the tours they're interested in as the tours will run concurrently.
