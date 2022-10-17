Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Residents oppose fox hunting club's move to Baynton East

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
October 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fox hunting club could be established in Baynton East, 40 kilometres north-east of Kyneton, if an application is successful. Picture from shutterstock

An application for a hunting club to move its base from Melbourne to Baynton East, 40 kilometres north-east of Kyneton, has met with disapproval from graziers and surrounding residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.