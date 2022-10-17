An application for a hunting club to move its base from Melbourne to Baynton East, 40 kilometres north-east of Kyneton, has met with disapproval from graziers and surrounding residents.
Oaklands Hunt Club was formed in 1888 and operated out of Greenvale until it was sold to housing developer Wolfdene in 2018.
According to application documents, the club "runs a variety of activities including fox hunting, pony club, equestrian competitions and trail riding, and on any one day might have 10 to 30 riding participants".
If successful, the club would build two dwellings, stables, club rooms and kennels housing 50 to 60 dogs.
One objector, Stephen McGlashan who owns 130 acres adjacent, said he was originally naive to the concept of a hunt club, however has formed the opinion he is against it after researching further.
He said he originally wrote to the club saying he didn't object, however he was concerned about an unsealed road on the property.
"I'm embarrassed to say I wrote to them that I didn't have an objection," he said.
"About a week later when a concerned neighbour who had downloaded the materials of the application contacted me, I realised the applicant was asking for the provision to house 60 bloodhounds on the property, to erect a stables and create two residences for 24-hour managers to man that property."
Mr McGlashan, from Melbourne and now living in Kyneton, said he bought the land to build his dream retirement home on, with the opportunity to agist 160 Merino sheep for neighbouring graziers.
"We're not farmers, we're business people from Melbourne, but this is our forever retirement home," he said.
"The other objectors that I know of are local graziers who, together, own thousands of acres surrounding our property.
"They are very concerned that a recreation facility is being built amongst us and particularly that the facility is a fox hunting club, because they are interested in peaceful animal husbandry and a stress-free life for their sheep."
In June, a farmer in nearby Prestoria East shot dead two trespassing dogs which mauled 70 of his lambs.
Mr McGlashan said graziers are concerned that a hunt club with 60 dogs could put livestock at risk.
"One of the main thrusts of the application is that the hunt club is going to be carrying out a local service to graziers in reducing the fox population," he said.
"But having talked to these graziers, they're quite happy to control foxes themselves because they do that in their own way.
"They are not interested in horses, hounds and beaters moving through the adjacent properties and risking the peace and potential accidents happening, the hunt club entering their property if they lose control."
Mr McGlashan said the area is so quiet "you can hear a pin drop", and having 60 dogs would lead to noise complaints.
Fox hunting originated in England in the 16th century. Traditionally it involves a master of hounds in a red jacket leading the hunt, following hunting dogs on horseback.
It was outlawed in the United Kingdom by 2004.
"I've read a few blogs and things that basically say, it's about fun, it's not about pest control or a useful service," Mr McGlashan said.
"I've gone from a state of ignorance to a state of being mediumly informed about a fox hunt club, it's still kind of strange to me. But I don't agree philosophically with the premise of hunting down a fox in the manner they do."
The Macedon Ranges Shire Council is yet to approve the application, however the formal advertising period is complete.
"Objections are still being received and additional information has been requested by a referral authority," director of planning and environment, Rebecca Stockfeld, said.
"Once the additional information is received, we will be in a position to proceed to determining the application."
The Oaklands Hunt Club was contacted for comment.
