Aston Cassidy battles his way to cup win

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:18am, first published October 16 2022 - 10:05pm
Aston Cassidy sprints to victory in the $5000 to the winner Battlers Cup on Bendigo Cup night at Lord's Raceway. Picture courtesy of BlueStream Pictures

IT MIGHT not carry the prestige and prize purse of the Group 2 Bendigo Cup, but for young California Gully trainer Samuel Webb, winning the $5000 to the winner Battlers Cup (425m) at Lord's Raceway last Friday was every bit as exciting.

