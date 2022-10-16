Aston Cassidy battles his way to cup win

IT MIGHT not carry the prestige and prize purse of the Group 2 Bendigo Cup, but for young California Gully trainer Samuel Webb, winning the $5000 to the winner Battlers Cup (425m) at Lord's Raceway last Friday was every bit as exciting.
The 20-year-old took out the third instalment of the race, which was introduced by the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association in 2020, with his two-year-old Aston Cassidy.
Exiting from box three, the son of Aston Dee Bee and Dyna Sarah staged a tough battle for the lead with On The Run (box one), but was able to kick clear from the 250m before holding out a fast-finishing Boomburst to win in a time of 23.99 seconds.
A thrilling win came 12 months after Webb took out the quinella in the Battlers Cup Consolation with Innocent Gem and Aston Paquin.
Webb hailed a tough performance from Aston Cassidy, who only turned two in August, and is owned by leviathan greyhound owner Raymond Borda.
"It was a bit of a battle, but he eventually got to the front," he said.
"He didn't jump the best, but he squeezed through and got to the front and as soon as he hit the lead it was all over.
"He's had some close wins, but that would be up there with them as one of the best.
"I was over the moon for him. It made for a good night."
Aston Cassidy improved his record to seven wins and six placings from 27 starts, for earnings of $15,875.
Four of his wins have come in his last 10 starts since early August.
With the cup and his half-share of the prizemoney in his keeping, Webb is contemplating giving the dog a short break from the racetrack.
"We'll just see what there is around for him, but we'll give him a bit of a break and a freshen-up," he said.
"He shows a bit of potential - he's nice little, young dog.
"We'll see how things turn out; he might mature a bit more and hopefully as he goes, he will get even better.
"There's a still a lot of racing left in him."
The $50,000 to the winner Bendigo Cup Final was won by Typhoon Sammy, giving Pearcedale trainer Jason Thompson his fifth success in the Group 2 event.
