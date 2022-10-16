Bendigo Advertiser
Act Now sends ominous warning in Maryborough Gold Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:30am, first published October 16 2022 - 9:20pm
Act Now and Jodi Quinlan. File picture: Stuart McCormick

STAR pacer Act Now has wasted little time in recapturing some of his best form by claiming a superb victory in Sunday's $35,000 Group 3 Maryborough Gold Cup (2690m).

