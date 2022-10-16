Act Now sends ominous warning in Maryborough Gold Cup

STAR pacer Act Now has wasted little time in recapturing some of his best form by claiming a superb victory in Sunday's $35,000 Group 3 Maryborough Gold Cup (2690m).
Second-up from a spell, the Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin-trained four-year-old proved too slick for his nine rivals, with Jodi Quinlan producing a brilliant front-running drive to win by nearly four metres over his stablemate Beyond Delight, with the Julie Douglas-trained Torrid Saint a further two and a bit metres further back in third.
A second Douglas stable runner Kosimo was fourth.
Last year's Victorian Derby and three-year-old Breeders Crown winner, Act Now has been eased back into racing following only the four starts earlier in the season.
He returned to the track for his first start in nearly five months by finishing eighth in the Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint at Melton on October 1 behind Torrid Saint and looked primed from the get-go at Maryborough.
"He was the old Act Now today - he always takes a run to come back to his true form," Quinlan said.
"He had just a nice quiet run last start and he's only had a couple of quiet trials.
"Clayton (Tonkin) was very happy where he was at coming into this race.
"You generally know when you hit the track with him how he feels and he felt fantastic today and that's how he felt when he was winning the derby and the Breeders Crown.
"I think the time that he's run (1:55.9 mile rate) shows that."
It was Act Now's third time over the distance for three wins, with the victory pushing his earnings over the $500,000 mark.
Quinlan paid full credit to Stewart and Tonkin for a brilliant training performance with a horse she holds close to her heart.
"He's been great to me, he's just won really good races for me - he's a lovely horse to drive," she said.
"He's my mate really. All credit to Emma and Clayton, they know their horses backwards.
"He was adamant, Clayton, that he didn't want him having a hard run last time (in the Smoken Up Sprint) first-up.
"They're the best in the business; they know their horses.
"He sort of wanted to overrace in front, but one thing Clayton has always told me with him is not to fight him.
"You've sort of got to go with him and keep him happy where he's at and today I thought I was going a little bit too quick for my liking, but he was towing me, so I just went with him."
The win boosted Act Now's overall record to 14 wins and eight placings - all of them seconds - from 30 starts.
