Bendigo Advertiser

Herbert's birdie blitz in Japan; Martin fires in WA

Updated October 16 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert had a sensational final round in Japan.

Lucas Herbert produced a career-low round on the PGA Tour on the final day of the Zozo Championship in Japan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.