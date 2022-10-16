Herbert's birdie blitz in Japan; Martin fires in WA

Lucas Herbert produced a career-low round on the PGA Tour on the final day of the Zozo Championship in Japan.
Herbert shot a sizzling seven-under par 63 to jump from tied 73rd to tied 59th at even-par for the event.
American Keegan Bradley won at 15-under par.
After being even-par through his first five holes on day four, Herbert reeled off seven birdies in his final 13 holes to finish with the best final round in the field.
His 63 was two-shots better than his previous best score on the PGA Tour.
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo professional Andrew Martin finished tied for third at the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie.
Martin was 11-under par for the tournament, four shots behind winner David Micheluzzi.
Martin was bogey-free for his final 44 holes of the 72-hole event.
He'll remain in Western Australia to play in the WA Open, which starts on Thursday.
