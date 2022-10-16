Chinese Taipei badminton stars dominate Bendigo International

The strength of Chine Taipei badminton came to the fore on finals day of the Yonex Bendigo International at Red Energy Arena.
Chinese Taipei players won all five titles - the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.
Second-seed Lin Chun-Yi claimed the men's singles crown after edging out countryman Su Li Yang 21-19, 22-20.
"I feel some pressure but this is my fourth title of the year, so I am very excited,'' Lin Chun-Yi said.
"I just try to make myself relaxed because if I am too stressed it affects my game. In the first game, I just tried to pile on the pressure, as my opponent was strong and he kept changing his game so I had to keep changing mine to adapt."
The women's singles final was another tight two-set encounter.
Chinese Taipei's Sung Shuo Yun, the second seed, upset tournament number one seed Thuy Linh Nguyen from Vietnam 21-19, 21-15.
"I always listen to my coach and follow his advice,'' Sung Sho Yun said.
"I won't put any pressure on myself for the match or the tournament, these are all opportunities to learn and improve my game. I've been playing in so many tournaments recently now my body is feeling tired so I will focus on recovery before next week in New Zealand."
Ko-Chi Chang won two doubles titles for the tournament. Ko Chi-Chang combined with Lee Chich Chen to win an enthralling mixed doubles final.
They rallied from one set down to defeat Japanese pair Sumiya Nihei and Mianmi Asakura 16-21, 21-18, 21-17.
Ko Chi-Chang added the men's doubles title to his collection when he and partner Po Li-Wei defeated countrymen Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee 15-21, 21-14, 20-22.
The women's doubles final was won by third seeds Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun, who proved too good for Chang Chi Hui and Yang Ching Tun 21-19, 20-22, 14-21.
The title quest for Australian players came to an end at the quarter-final stage on Saturday.
Hsuah-Yu Wendy Chen and Gronya Somerville made the final eight of the women's doubles, while men's doubles teams Lukas Defolky and Huaidong Tang and Keith Edison and Mitchell Wheeler both lost in straight sets in the quarters.
