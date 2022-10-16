Further delays for BDCA as big wet causes havoc with pitches and grounds

The Bendigo District Cricket Association season has been delayed for a third time.
Originally scheduled to start on October 8, round one was abandoned because of ongoing wet weather and the league announced the season would start with round two fixtures on October 22.
However, the heavy rain that hit central Victoria last week has forced the BDCA to change plans again.
"The board met yesterday morning and agreed to delay the start of the season,'' BDCA president Travis Harling said in a statement.
"With the rain received last week, and further rain forecast for the coming week, it is impossible to see how we can start our season (on the weekend of October 22-23). This applies for all grades."
Harling said the league's turf pitches were not ready for play because of the wet weather.
"Our wickets continue to get inundated with rain preventing curators from getting on them to commence preparations,'' he said.
"The weather has also been less than favourable for the expected spring growth we would normally be experiencing with a bit warmer weather."
The grades that uitilise hard wickets also face a longer wait to start the season.
"Many grounds were underwater during the course of last week's storm, damage to facilities and fencing is currently being assessed,'' Harling said.
"The grounds also need time to dry out, which will be a challenge with the pending rain forecast for next week.
"We need to give (council) staff the chance to assess what further work needs to be undertaken to ensure the facilities are safe for us to use.
"Many of the grounds are unable to be mowed. When they are, we will experience large clumps of mown grass remaining on the field, this will take several mows to disperse."
The BDCA board is scheduled to meet again next Saturday morning to reassess the situation.
