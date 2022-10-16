Bendigo Advertiser

Dellavedova makes the cut in Sacramento

Updated October 16 2022 - 4:25am, first published 2:40am
Matthew Dellavedova scored seven points against LA Lakers in a pre-season match. Picture by Getty Images

Matthew Dellavedova has sealed a roster spot with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the start of the NBA season.

