Dellavedova makes the cut in Sacramento

Matthew Dellavedova has sealed a roster spot with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the start of the NBA season.
Dellavedova, from Maryborough, made the Kings' roster of 15 players after impressing in training camp and pre-season matches.
Dellavedova edged out former Golden State guard Quinn Cook for the Kings' back-up point guard role behind De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell.
Dellavedova signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Kings in July.
A string of injuries in 2019 and 2020 brought an end to Dellavedova's first stint in the NBA, which included an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
He returned home to Australia and played one season in the NBL with Melbourne United and helped the Boomers earn a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
New Kings' coach Mike Brown, who coached Dellavedova in his rookie season with Cleveland, swooped on the 32-year-old because of his experience and leadership.
The Kings are stacked with young talent as they try to make the play-offs for the first time in 16 years.
The Kings had a 4-0 record in pre-season, including a 133-86 drubbing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (AEDT).
Dellavedova had seven points, two rebounds and one steal in the big win.
The Kings' season-opener is against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday (AEDT).
