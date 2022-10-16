Prime minister sends in the troops, reveals financial help for flood victims

FINANCIAL support for flood-battered Victorians will be available from as early as this afternoon, prime minister Anthony Albanese says.
People in the Campaspe Shire are among those who will get one off disaster payments of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per child.
It is small compensation but will hopefully be a comfort for those who have lost so much, Mr Albanese has told reporters in Melbourne.
Other disaster recovery grants include available for people in 23 local government areas.
The Commonwealth government is helping make 250 beds available in a new Mickleham evacuation facility.
By the end of the day, 100 defence force personnel will be on the ground in Victoria to help with requests, Mr Albanese said.
"We are working across federal, state and local government in a seamless way to make sure support is being provided to these communities that are under such enormous pressure," he said.
Premier Daniel Andrews said his government was supplying one-off emergency payments too. More than 9000 people have applied for one made available in recent days.
Mr Andrews has announced $500,000 "rapid" grants for local governments.
"That is a first step, there will be more to come," he said.
