Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Prime minister sends in the troops, reveals financial help for flood victims

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 16 2022 - 3:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Daniel Andrews and prime minister Anthony Albanese visit Bendigo's incident control centre. Picture: DARREN HOWE

FINANCIAL support for flood-battered Victorians will be available from as early as this afternoon, prime minister Anthony Albanese says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.