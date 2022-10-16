Bendigo Advertiser

Brave Folk does Julius proud in "career-peak" run in Sydney

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:10am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo trainer Josh Julius with stable star Just Folk. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo trainer Josh Julius described Just Folk's gutsy run in Sydney on Saturday as the gelding's career best performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.