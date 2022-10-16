Brave Folk does Julius proud in "career-peak" run in Sydney

Bendigo trainer Josh Julius described Just Folk's gutsy run in Sydney on Saturday as the gelding's career best performance.
Just Folk finished second behind the in-form Cascadian in the $750,000 Group Two Craven Plate (1800m) at Randwick.
Having his first start beyond 1600m, Just Folk finished within two lengths of the Cox Plate-bound Cascadian and clearly beat the rest of the field.
"I know he's won six races, but it's very hard to argue that it wasn't a career-peak run,'' a delighted Julius said.
"My heart skipped a beat at the 200m when he peeled out... for a fleeting moment it looked as though he was going to be right there.
"He ran second to the best horse in the race."
Julius said Just Folk's tough run to finish second in the Seymour Cup at Bendigo fortnight earlier gave him some confidence that the 1800m wouldn't be a problem.
"If we didn't have a go we weren't going to know,'' Julius said.
"You look at breeding, form and past runs and it was always going to be a question mark to a degree.
"I'm glad we did have a go. We went in with some confidence in that he had such a tough run in the Seymour Cup and he gave away a lot of weight to the rest of the field."
Just Folk is a proven wet tracker, but Sydney's run of rain-affected tracks is not why Julius took the gelding back to the same city where he won the Ajax Stakes in the autumn.
He could have held Just Folk back one week and ran in the Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley next Saturday - the race he won last year - but the Craven Plate ticked the boxes for the stable.
"I was going (to Sydney) even if it was a good track,'' Julius said.
"We looked at this race and, albeit we had the question mark over the 1800m, we thought he'd be better placed in this race rather than the Crystal Mile.
READ MORE: Keep up to date with the latest flood news
"It was a hard decision for him not to have a crack at defending his (Crystal Mile) title, but with the better stakemoney (in Sydney) he was better suited in that race with maybe one or two to beat rather than waiting for the Crystal Mile where there's likely to be five or six to beat.
"His whole career we've tried to place him to his advantage.
"You go to a Group Three race and you probably don't expect to run into Cascadian, but it was Everest day and all of the races were worth a lot of money.
"It was a nice stepping stone race for Cascadian into the Cox Plate or the Champions Mile.
"We've been in three races against Cascadian and we've never been beaten further than two-and-a-half lengths by him.
"While we're not that genuine week-in week-out Group One horse, we're on the verge and we know he's competitive with the right horses."
Just Folk collected $141,000 for running second to Cascadian.
The six-year-old hasn't won this campaign, but his three second placings have earned connections about $200,000.
"For him to have three seconds to his name this preparation is a reward for putting homework in behind the scenes to ensure we're aiming for the right races,'' Julius said.
"It's a reward to the team at home for having him in the right order to be competitive wherever we produce him."
What's next for Just Folk? Julius was unsure.
"There's options over a few different distances in both states in a plethora of races,'' Julius said.
"The most important thing is to get him home and get him in his normal routine.
"He has been racing each fortnight, but he can be a horse that appreciates three weeks between runs, so that's an option for us.
"He'll show us when he's ready to go to the races again and, hopefully, we find a race where he can be competitive again."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.