Majority of Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls matches to go ahead Monday

THE majority of round two Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls matches will go ahead on Monday.
And those that can't because of either unplayable greens or road closures as a result of the region flooding will be deemed draws and the points shared.
Among the games that will be declared a draw is the division two match between Heathcote and Kangaroo Flat due to travel issues relating to road closures.
As of Sunday morning the match committee was unsure whether the division four White Hills v Dingee and Bendigo VRI v Calivil/Serpentine matches would go ahead because of potential travel issues for Dingee and Calivil/Serpentine.
The match committee understands that both the Bridgewater and Campbells Creek greens are in an unplayable state following flooding.
Remarkably, though, given how hard it had been hit by floodwater on Thursday, the Marong green has been cleared for play on Monday.
Following an extensive clean-up effort Marong is fixtured to host Golden Square in division three and South Bendigo in division six.
"It has been a massive effort and, fortunately, we have had so much help," Marong Bowls Club vice-president Andrew Whatley said on Sunday.
"Even people who had come down to help the football and cricket clubs came over and helped us out... we probably had 30 people working on the clubhouse and greens yesterday.
"The clubhouse has been completely dried out and the carpet relaid and it's amazing to think that everything is good to go again because we were hit very hard.
"It has been a big effort and we really want to thank everyone who has helped us out over these past few days.
"In times of adversity like this it can help to really build that community and club spirit and while we don't want to go through something like this, it's nice to know that support is there when you need it."
The match committee has advised all clubs to contact their opposition if they are unsure that their games can go ahead.
Division one games:
Eaglehawk v Golden Square.
Bendigo East v White Hills.
Inglewood v Bendigo.
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo.
