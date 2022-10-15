Bendigo Advertiser
ATHLETICS: South Bendigo star Emma Berg breaks women's shot put record

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 16 2022 - 4:22am, first published October 15 2022 - 10:59pm
Emma Berg competes in the shot put on Saturday. Picture by Luke West.

SOUTH Bendigo's field event star Emma Berg broke the women's open shot put record in Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action at Flora Hill.

