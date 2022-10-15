ATHLETICS: South Bendigo star Emma Berg breaks women's shot put record

SOUTH Bendigo's field event star Emma Berg broke the women's open shot put record in Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action at Flora Hill.
Berg's best of 14.35m surpassed the 14.30 she set on her way to winning gold at this year's Victoria Country track and field titles in Bendigo.
Flooded areas to the north meant squad sizes were significantly reduced.
Eaglehawk had planned to use its Powerplay and earn double points in premier division, but the Two Blues opted not to do so because at least 10 were scratchings.
The Hawks scored 31,883 points to be fifth as Diamond Valley led the way on 50,081 from Essendon, 37,223; and Glenhuntly, 36,887.
In division two, South Bendigo racked up 21,195 points to be fifth as Bendigo Harriers ended on 20,505 to be a rung below.
Maccabi used its Powerplay and gained the maximum 24 points in division five as Bendigo University scored 1587 to be sixth.
In the contest for Most Valuable Athlete, Eaglehawk's long-time competitor and coach Terry Hicks led the way in Bendigo on 1320 points to be 17th overall.
A highlight was a mark of 31.73m at javelin for a score of 466 points to be number one on the graded tallies.
Hicks scored 429 points for a best of 8.18m at shot put and ran the 100m in 14.26.
Other strong performers for Eaglehawk included William Beaton, 1234, 31st in the MVA standings after a time of 16.60 in the 110m hurdles, 37.11m at javelin, and leap of 11.85m at triple jump.
At 72-years-young, Kathryn Heagney continues to shine in many events.
Heagney's feats of 16.85 in the 100m, 1:22.39 in the 400m, and 5.42m at shot put earned a tally of 1186 points to be 41st in the MVA award for the round.
Also in form for the Two Blues were Cameron Smith 1158, 48th; Dave Chisholm 1147, 52nd; Jorja Morrison 1140 56th; and Abbey Hromenko 1096, 73rd.
It was a great afternoon for the Hattingh siblings as all three featured in the top 100 of the MVA.
Justine Hattingh was 57th on 1139 points, Giselle was 60th on 1123; and Julia's tally of 1056 earned 95th place.
Brother and sister Jake and Monique Gavriliadis were again to the fore as Bendigo Harriers vied for points in division two.
A tally of 1285 put Jake in 25th place in the MVA standings as Monique was 93rd on 1057 points.
The Harriers also had Neil Shaw excel at the 100m, javelin and shot put for a score of 1066 to be 84th as the much-improved Josh Evans racked up 1064 points across the 100m, 400m, 4 x 200m relay, and javelin to be 89th on the MVA board.
Stars for South Bendigo included Kai Norton, 21st on 1297 points, and multi-talented veteran Joan Self in 43rd place on 1176 points.
A big campaign for Self included the 100m, 80m hurdles, 4 x 200m, relay, javelin, shot put, and triple jump.
