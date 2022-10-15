Residents in Charlton have prepared for the worst but are staying optimistic as they wait for flood waters to peak.
East Charlton Hotel publican Leanne Gretgrix stayed open on Saturday, serving meals and drinks to people who had been working hours to protect properties and town assets.
"They are all extremely prepared and prepared for the worst," she said. "So if the water comes in under (the preparations), that is a good thing.
"The hill side of town opened doors to everyone and said 'bring your stuff up, your cars and caravans', which is so good for community."
At 11am on Saturday, the Bureau of Meteorology's flood warning for the Avoca River said moderate flooding was occuring at Charlton with major flooding expected later.
The Avoca River at Charlton was at 7.40 metres and rising with a peak of 7.80 metres expected Saturday evening.
On Saturday afternoon, Ms Gretgrix said water had come over the banks and up to the back of some shops.
"Streets close to the river have water in gutters, there's nothing in houses that I know of," she said.
"No one can really tell me when the peak might be. The old farmers tell me it will peak tonight with what is coming from Avoca arriving shortly.
"We've sandbagged and prepared as much as we can. I have got a few people staying up stairs that are too nervous to be in their house over night.
"We'll chug along quietly, take the advice and if we are told to shut down, we will."
Ms Gretgrix was optimistic because her hotel didn't flood in 2011.
"The hotel didn't go under in 2011 but everyone is a bit nervous because they can't get straight answers. We just wait and see what happens," she said.
"In 2011 it happened so quickly. In the blink of an eye water was everywhere."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson.
