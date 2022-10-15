The big wet's ultimate cost is one that must be shared

Hopes for a bumper grains harvest look to have been dashed by the incredible weather events of the past week or so, with much of the rich agricultural farm land to Bendigo's west and north underwater and likely to stay that way for some time.
That's one of the stories we're likely to be talking about this next week, together with the expected massive clean up bill for an event still unleashing billions of litres of muddy floodwater upon communities across the region.
The state and federal government are going to need to provide urgent assistance to so many people who have lost so much, and to councils charged with the huge damage and clean up bills.
And sadly, the floods have also proven to be fatal, following the death of a man at Rochester. His body was recovered from a property in the stricken township on Saturday.
Dozens of roads and bridges have been battered and in some cases, destroyed. Tarmac has been lifted up on the rising waters and dumped downstream, fences and guard rails have been either bent over or washed away, and there's an incredible number of serious - even dangerous potholes on some of our region's major roads that need urgent repair.
And long after the dirty, toxic floodwaters subside, there will be an ongoing need for mental health programs to support communities that have endured such incredible devastation, heartache and loss.
Country people are generally reluctant to speak up and ask for help, but many will need just that - and in an ongoing capacity once the waters drop.
Worryingly, we cannot assume this event is over, and the events of the past week could yet happen again for as long as our region is as wet as it is, and for as long as this record breaking third La Nina rain event continues to exert its deadly influence upon south-eastern Australia.
Events like the record 2022 floods also bring out the best in people and we need look no further than the army of State Emergency Services people in orange overalls, the Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria personnel who have all too often put their own lives at risk to save others.
Many of these people should not have ended up in the dire predicament that they did, and the persistent requests for people to not drive through flooded roads and to avoid non-essential travel have once again fallen on too many deaf ears.
Whilst we've reported on just a few of the dramatic rescues that have unfolded across the region, be assured there have been dozens - if not hundreds, that need not have taken place had people listened.
To all these people - and to those who have helped our Addy crews working out in the field this week to provide such quality journalism, we say thank you for a job so incredibly well done.
Finally, thanks to the almost 1100 readers who completed our regional Victoria election survey during the past few weeks.
We're in the process of compiling your responses and will use this incredibly valuable information to help shape our coverage of the state election, and to push for outcomes as defined by you.
In the meantime, please stay safe, stay out of the water, and as always, thanks for your support.
Here's a few highlights from the week that was.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
