Bendigo Advertiser

The big wet's ultimate cost is one that must be shared

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
October 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hopes for a bumper grains harvest look to have been dashed by the incredible weather events of the past week or so, with much of the rich agricultural farm land to Bendigo's west and north underwater and likely to stay that way for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.