The relief centre set up at the Bendigo Showgrounds is expecting evacuated residents from Echuca to arrive shortly.
On Friday night the centre provided shelter for 100 people and 20 animals who had been evacuated from Rochester.
"At the moment we have people on route from Echuca who have chosen to follow advice for areas at high risk," City of Greater Bendigo acting chief executive Brian Westley said.
"It was a very busy night evacuating people from Rochester. Some went to Echuca, some went to family and friends and about 100 came to Bendigo.
"We anticpate numbers increasing significantly tonight with people from Echuca and Rochester."
Mr Westley said many people taking refuge in Bendigo could be away from their homes for days or weeks.
"The centre will operate for the foreseeable future," he said. "There's a possible secnario that people won't be able return to some areas for days or weeks.
"We have been on phone making sure evrything is provided including food, blankets and clothes.
"Some people left homes without socks or pants on, so we are making sure everything needed for them and their families is provide."
Mr Westley urged anyone in areas with an evacuation order to leave the high risk areas.
"Part of message for Echuca is to not be complacent," he said. "Learn from what was experienced Rochester. If you are in a high risk area, get out early."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
