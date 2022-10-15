EMERGENCY crews have braved difficult conditions to remove the body of a man found dead today in a Rochester backyard.
Police struggled to reach the flooded address but were eventually able to join an SES crew on scene.
They helped evacuate an unharmed woman who had been trapped at the address.
Read more:
Police are yet to confirm the exact cause of the death but the 71 year old man is believed to have been found in flood waters.
Premier Daniel Andrews extended his deepest sympathies to the family as he toured flood affected central Victorian communities this afternoon.
"That will be very, very difficult for his family and, of course ... for first responders," he said.
The man who died in Rochester this morning was a 71 year old man, premier Daniel Andrews says.
"We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," he has told reporters in Melbourne.
The man's body was found in floodwaters in his backyard this morning and the cause is yet to be established.
Meanwhile, emergency crews are increasingly frustrated at the number of people rescued after driving into floodwaters.
A total of 150 people have so far been rescued in Victoria after driving into floodwaters, along with 10 whose boats had capsized.
Police say now is not the time to go site-seeing.
POLICE say they will prepare a report for the coronor following a man's death in Rochester.
Emergency crews were called to reports of the death at about 9.30am but floodwater is making it hard for some to reach the scene.
It is currently blocked off by floodwater.
Police have been told the man was found dead in floodwaters in backyard of a High Street property.
The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.