Rochester man found dead in flood waters in backyard of a property

Updated October 15 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:29am
Rochester flood waters rise throughout the town on Friday. Picture by Darren Howe

EMERGENCY crews have braved difficult conditions to remove the body of a man found dead today in a Rochester backyard.

