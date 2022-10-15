NBA: 10 points and an eye-catching block for Daniels in return for Pelicans

BENDIGO'S Dyson Daniels produced one of the game's most talked-about plays as his New Orleans Pelicans beat Atlanta in their final NBA pre-season match on Saturday.
Daniels' defensive prowess was on full display during the final quarter when he blocked a one-handed dunk attempt from the Hawks' AJ Griffin.
After missing the Pelicans' previous game against Miami with an ankle injury, Daniels clocked 20:12 minutes on Saturday as the Pelicans beat the Hawks 120-111 in Birmingham.
Daniels racked up 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks for the Pelicans, who improved to 4-1 in the pre-season.
The Pelicans begin their 2022-23 NBA season at 10.30am Thursday (Bendigo time) against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
The Pelicans had a 3-1 record during the NBA pre-season, with Daniels playing in all three of the wins and missing their only loss against Miami.
Daniels played at least 20 minutes in three of his four games, while he was out of the game early against te Spurs earlier this week when he hurt his ankle.
