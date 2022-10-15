BFNL: Moorhead, Hamilton win best and fairest awards for Strathfieldsaye

STAR Strathfieldsaye midfielder Jake Moorhead has added the Storm's senior football best and fairest award to this year's BFNL Michelsen Medal.
Moorhead polled 130 votes to win the best and fairest, with fellow engine room cog Cal McCarty runner-up with 114 votes.
Moorhead put together a remarkably consistent season. According to Premier Data he averaged 32.5 disposals and 5.5 clearances per game.
In the A Grade netball the best and fairest was won by second-year goaler Ava Hamilton on 68 votes from runner-up Emmie Banfield on 54.
The women's football best and fairest winner was Bryde O'Rourke.
SENIORS
Best and fairest - Jake Moorhead (130).
Runner-up - Cal McCarty (114).
RESERVES
Best and fairest - Lachlan Monti (70).
Runner-up - Shannon Murphy (56).
UNDER-18s
Best and fairest - Carson James (94).
Runner-up - Rowan Fox (89).
WOMEN
Best and fairest - Bryde O'Rourke.
Runner-up - Britt Tangey.
A GRADE
Best and fairest - Ava Hamilton (68).
Runner-up - Emmie Banfield (54).
A RESERVE
Best and fairest - Jackie Geary (76).
Runner-up - Meg Johns (47).
B GRADE
Best and fairest - Bonnie Barkmeyer (70).
Runner-up - Chelsea Crapper (56).
B RESERVE
Best and fairest - Claudia Petri (58).
Runner-up - Renn Minnie (53).
17-UNDER
Best and fairest - Layla O'Shea (86).
Runner-up - Bryde O'Rourke (57).
Tracy Wilson Memorial Best Club Person - Wendy Ratcliffe.
Life membership - Lachlan Sharp.
