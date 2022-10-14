This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region these next few days, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
We are closing off this blog and will return with another tomorrow morning. We'd like to thank the emergency workers and volunteers who are doing such an amazing job and urge you to stay safe.
Some vision of what Rochester looked like on Saturday afternoon.
Here's a revised list of major road closures throughout the state as the sun sets on the third day of flooding crisis throughout the state.
Major roads currently closed include:
Trains from Bendigo to Melbourne are operating.Train and coach services between Bendigo and both Swan Hill and Echuca remain suspended until further notice.
The relief centre set up at the Bendigo Showgrounds is expecting evacuated residents from Echuca to arrive shortly.
On Friday night the centre provided shelter for 100 people and 20 animals who had been evacuated from Rochester.
City of Greater Bendigo acting chief executive Brian Westley urged anyone in areas with an evacuation order to leave the high risk areas.
"At the moment we have people on route from Echuca who have chosen to follow advice for areas at high risk," he said
"Part of message for Echuca is to not be complacent," he said. "Learn from what was experienced Rochester. If you are in a high risk area, get out early."
EMERGENCY crews have braved difficult conditions to remove the body of a man found dead today in a Rochester backyard.
Police struggled to reach the flooded address but were eventually able to join an SES crew on scene.
Residents in Charlton have prepared for the worst but are staying optimistic as they wait for flood waters to peak.
East Charlton Hotel publican Leanne Gretgrix stayed open on Saturday, serving meals and drinks to people who had been working hours to protect properties and town assets.
"They are all extremely prepared and prepared for the worst," she said. "So if the water comes in under (the preparations), that is a good thing."
Rochester evacuees who spent a night in Echuca will be moved to make way for hundreds more people expected to be displaced over the coming hours.
Those being moved will likely end up at Bendigo's evacuation centre tonight, premier Daniel Andrews said.
ENGINEERS are closely monitoring a Wedderburn reservoir after avoiding a major breach yesterday.
"It will still be monitored for a few days but the immediate risk to that community has lessoned, in that space," SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said from Bendigo this afternoon.
Emergency crews had worked through the night to shore up that problem as another engineering challenge continued in Echuca.
Floodwater had compromised part of the town's water supply, triggering a boil water notice.
"I know our DELWP water people are working on it very actively at the moment," Mr Wiebusch said.
People from as many as 300 properties have been told to evacuate Echuca as peak floodwaters approach.
Authorities hope to avoid a repeat of the 160 rescues overnight in Rochester after people defied evacuation orders.
"People had stayed in homes that would traditionally be dry [in a flood] even though levels were predicted to be higher. They did get higher and they got flooded," Rochester SES volunteer Judith Gledhill said.
"They were trapped in their homes - with the homes being flooded."
Emergency crews are still evacuating people from Rochester.
Echuca's evacuation orders [please note - you can read that by scrolling down to the next item in this blog] came as premier Daniel Andrews visited Bendigo's flood incident control centre, before heading north to towns hit.
An emergency warning has been issued for parts of Echuca and Echuca Village for people evacuate immediately.
The Vic Emergency warning says flooding is expected to impact residents who's properties surround the Campaspe River from this afternoon onwards.
Residents in Echuca Village can expect to be impacted over the coming days.
Residents in the impacted areas should:
Travel to a safe location. Options include:
The safest evacuation route is by Kotta, Lockington, Elmore (via Elmore Mitiamo Road). Then travel directly to Bendigo via the Midland Highway.
When you leave, remember to take your pets, mobile phone and medications.
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
If you are travelling by car:
If you stay:
This warning is current to 7pm Saturday, October 15, 2022. If you do not evacuate before this time, your property may be isolated or inundated with water and it may be too late to leave.
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings. Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency.
For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 15/10/2022 09:00 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
Thanks to Amber Ricks for sending this footage in of Rochester at 9am on Saturday morning.
Premier Daniel Andres is in Bendigo being brief on the region's flooding situation.
It is believed the focus of the briefing is on the unfolding situation in Echuca as well as the situation in Rochester.
A key road in an out of Axedale has been destroyed by the fast moving flood waters that arrived on Thursday night.
The McIvor Highway on the Heathcote side of the Axedale bridge has been washed away and will require significant work to repair it.
Read the full story here.
Emergency crews are ready for some of the largest community evacuations ever seen as major river floods begin merging at the Murray River.
But crews are increasingly worried about the number of people needing rescue after defying evacuation orders
They staged hundreds of rescues in the Rochester area in a period when record amounts of flood waters were washing through, SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch has told reporters in Melbourne
"We can't emphasise enough that when we issue an evacuation warning, that is serious," he said.
"We are asking people to leave and not stay in their homes."
It comes as flood peaks bear down on multiple communities in central and northern Victoria.
That includes in Echuca, where evacuation orders are expected to go out later on Saturday thanks to Campaspe River flooding.
"Again, for the community at Echuca, you need to be prepared and ready to evacuate from parts of Echuca," Mr Wiebusch said.
That town can expect a second flood peak later next week as huge volumes work their way down the Murray river.
Police have not had any reports of looting but remain on alert in flood-affected areas, assistant commissioner David Clayton said.
"They remain in areas that are evacuated," he said.
The man who died in Rochester this morning was a 71 year old man, premier Daniel Andrews says.
"We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends," he has told reporters in Melbourne.
NEWBRIDGE sports clubrooms underwater as recently as this morning have resurfaced.
Images shared by the town's football and netball club show water has now receded away from a number of buildings.
Road closures continue across the region and drivers should be cautious when on the move.
Bendigo Advertiser reporter Chris Pedler has shared vision of damage on the Midland Highway, at Axe Creek.
A tree had fallen across a road when he was moving through the area a short time ago.
"There is also some serious erosion on the creek bank at the edge of the road," Pedler says.
"If you can take another route, do it."
The road had been closed between Murphy and Lonlea lanes.
Meanwhile, Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has been moving through the Elmore area and is capturing images of floodwater.
A total of 334 roads are currently closed but that number changes hourly, premier Daniel Andrews has told reporters in Melbourne.
"Major roads are assessed twice per day. There is a number of urgent repair works that have already started," he said.
"We may have to go back and re-do that work at a later point, but on major arterials and key roads for local communities, getting them open is the priority.
"Expense will not be an issue."
POLICE say they will prepare a report for the coronor following a man's death in Rochester.
Emergency crews were called to reports of the death at about 9.30am but floodwater is making it hard for some to reach the scene.
It is currently blocked off by floodwater.
Victoria's soil and water catchments are now so saturated that flooding could be triggered much lighter rainfall than that seen so far.
Meteorologists are tracking one system that appears to be developing now.
It could hit New South Wales sometime next week, along with some parts of northern Victoria.
"At this stage, we [in Victoria] are more likely to be on the periphery of that system," Bureau of Meteorology expert Diana Eadie has said.
The bureau is closely tracking weather conditions and says rainfall could come later next week.
You can read the full story by clicking here.
Charlton residents were told to evacuate immediately in an emergency direction updated just before 6am.
The Avoca River's flood could last three to five days and a relief centre is open at Wycheproof, Charlton residents were told.
The peak appears likely this evening, topping out at 7.8 metres, with major flooding expected by the afternoon.
Eastwards on the Loddon, Echuca residents are preparing for the coming danger.
Authorities have told people in the area to watch conditions and move to higher ground.
"Move to higher ground. Act now - immediately take actions to protect your life and property," authorities said in a warning issued late last night.
The Murray River is at 93.16 metres and rising at Echuca.
The town could see flooding similar to - or even exceeding - records from 1993 as the emergency grinds on.
A Relief Centre located at Echuca Basketball Stadium, at 244 High Street, Echuca.
Communities all along the Murray are being told to prepare for major flooding higher than that witnessed in 2016.
On the Campaspe, minor to major flooding is expected downstream of a water-ravaged Rochester, waters appear to have now peaked.
CATCH UP ON YESTERDAY'S FLOOD NEWS
The Avoca River at Charlton is expected to peak at 7.8 metres by Saturday evening.
Major flooding is occurring downstream of Charlton and minor flooding at Quambatook.
Since 9am Friday, no significant rainfall has been recorded in the Avoca catchment. No significant rainfall is forecast for Saturday.
Major flooding is expected along the Avoca River to Charlton Town.
The Avoca River at Charlton Township is currently at 7.27 metres and rising, with moderate flooding. The Avoca River at Charlton Township is expected to reach the major flood level (7.50 m) during Saturday. The river level may peak around 7.80 metres Saturday evening.
At Downstream Charlton Town major flooding is occurring. Minor flooding is occurring at Quambatook.
The Avoca River at Quambatook peaked at 2.13 metres around 8pm on Friday, from an earlier peak from Charlton Town. The river is currently at 2.12 metres and steady, with minor flooding. Renewed rises are likely early next week.
SES advises that all community members should:
Current Emergency Information is available at http://emergency.vic.gov.au
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its flood warnings for the Campaspe, Loddon and Avoca rivers.
It reports that major flooding continues at Rochester with the peak being reached over night on Friday and into Saturday.
The Campaspe River at Rochester Town peaked at 115.65 metres around midnight Friday into Saturday and is currently at 115.58 metres and steady, with major flooding.
At 7.13am, the Campaspe at Rochester was at 115.58m but staying steady.
River levels are exceeding those experienced during the January 2011 flood event.
Goulburn Murray Water advises that Lake Eppalock is full and spilling, with flows receding at Downstream Lake Eppalock.
River levels are receding upstream of Lake Eppalock.
Major flooding is occurring along the Campaspe River Lake Eppalock to Barnadown.
No observations are currently available on the Campaspe River Downstream Lake Eppalock. The river level is expected to be around the moderate flood level (160.40 m AHD).
No observations are currently available on the Campaspe River at Barnadown. The river level is likely to have peaked during Friday morning above the Janunray, 2011, flood level.
The Campaspe River at Barnadown is expected to remain above the major flood level (5.00 m) during Saturday and Sunday.
Major flooding is occurring along the Campaspe River Barnadown to Rochester.
The Campaspe River at Rochester Town peaked at 115.65 metres around midnight Friday into Saturday and is currently at 115.58 metres and steady, with major flooding. The Campaspe River at Rochester Town is likely to remain above the major flood level (114.50 m) during Saturday and Sunday.
Minor to major flooding is expected to continue along the Campaspe River downstream of Rochester during Saturday and Sunday.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Loddon River upstream of Laanecoorie.
The Loddon River Downstream Cairn Curran peaked at 5.81 metres around 7.21 pm on Friday and is currently at 2.72 metres and steady, with minor flooding. It is likely to remain above the minor flood level (2m) during Saturday.
Major flooding is occurring along the Loddon River Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir.
The Loddon River downstream Laanecoorie peaked at 8.40 metres around 7.29 pm on Friday and is currently at 5.90 metres and falling, with major flooding. It is likely to fall below the major flood level (5.50 m) Saturday morning.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Loddon River Loddon Weir to Kerang. At Downstream Loddon Weir major flooding is occurring.
The Loddon River at Appin South is currently at 3.19 metres and steady, with moderate flooding. Moderate flooding (Moderate flood level 3.10 m) and stream rises will continue at the Loddon River at Appin South during Saturday.
The Loddon River at MV Hwy Bridge (Kerang) is currently at 76.75 (m AHD) metres and rising slowly, below the minor flood level (77.00 m AHD). Stream rises are continuing from earlier rainfall at Kerang, and the river may reach the minor flood level (77.00 m) over the weekend.
River rises will continue into next week as upstream water arrives.
River levels are elevated along the Bendigo and Bullock Creeks.
On Friday, Newstead residents were breathing easier after the Loddon River peaked overnight and local efforts to pump water out of the town and shore up the levee banks succeeded in keeping water out of homes.
The Loddon at Newstead peaked at 6.12m at midnight and had dropped to 5.32m by 10am Friday and 3.58m by 5pm.
On Thursday afternoon as the river rose and breached the levee in several spots at the southern end of town, residents had sprung into action.
Newstead CFA's Hilton Hazeltine said he guessed "probably half the town" had responded to a call-out for help sandbagging at Newstead's southern end, and volunteers had been able to plug the levee's low points and slow the flow.
From 4pm a small CFA crew had started pumping rainwater trapped inside the levee banks from a low point at the town's northern end, and they continued through the night and into Friday.
The crew had evacuated some people from the area they were trying to keep dry.
Around half a dozen people took refuge at Newstead Primary School, located on higher ground, which was named the community's designated flood refuge centre.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.