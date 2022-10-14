Rochester's 2022 flood levels have already surpassed the devastating 2011 event with the Campaspe River measuring 115.56m AHD at 5.15pm on Friday.
More than 1000 properties in the Rochester area are expected to be impacted by the floods which are above the 2011 level of 115.4m AHD.
The swollen river levels come after Bendigo received 117mm of rain in the 48 hours to 9am on Friday - it's highest two-day total on record with data going back to 1863.
Early yesterday morning, water flowing over the main Eppalock spillway was 2.94 metres deep, and the storage surged to more than 134 per cent of its capacity as floodwater rushed downstream.
SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said evacuation orders remain in place for Rochester, on the Campaspe River.
"We expect to peak at a level similar to what we saw in January 2011 ... impacting, potentially over 1000 properties," Mr Wiebusch said on Friday.
"Some of those will see above floor flooding, others will be isolated for a period of two to three days."
Mr Williams reminded people currently evacuating the Rochester area to avoid driving through flood water.
"If you choose to drive in the flood water, it could be the last decision you make because emergency services around almost the entire state are quite stretched," he said.
"They probably not going to be available to assist you. So please don't drive through the flood water.
"I don't have that number but the feeling I'm getting just from anecdotal evidence from people here is that approximately a third of the town (evacuated last night)."
Preparations for the Rochester flood were underway on Wednesday but the speed of rising flood waters still took many residents by surprised.
"We are so much more prepared this time around," Mr Williams said.
"In 2011 - I was not here personally - but I believe they had approximately 48 hours notice to get all the sandbags out.
"We've been doing sandbags now for three days.
"Yesterday, we had done 31,000 sandbags, and sent them off site delivered to wherever."
Downstream of Rochester, an emergency warning to move to higher ground was issued last night.
