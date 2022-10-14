Five set to contest pole vault return in Bendigo athletics action

POLE vault marks its return in Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field action in Bendigo.
A field of five for the pole vault at the Flora Hill complex in Retreat Road includes Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Shaw and Geoff Jordan, Eaglehawk's Lincoln Norris, and South Bendigo's Greg Hilson and Rhys Hansen.
The pole vault action begins at 1.30pm and will include 15cm rises.
A World Masters decathlon champion in the 70-74 age group, Shaw holds the Bendigo Centre records for pole vault in 50-plus, 3.40m; 60-plus and 70-plus, 3.10m.
Among the many highlights of the 2021-22 season were the leaps of Waaia's Rhys Hansen at pole vault.
One of the young guns at South Bendigo AC, Hansen cleared 3.25m to win gold in the under-15 final at Athletics Australia's national titles run in Sydney last March.
Nestled between Shepparton and Nathalia, Waaia is in dairy farming country.
It's a 300km round trip for Hansen to train in Bendigo with coach Peter Barrett and also to compete.
First of Saturday's track events will be the sprint hurdles at distances of 110m, 100m, 90m or 80m from 1.30pm.
Hurdles will be followed by the 1500m and 3000m walk.
Sprint duels are then on from 2.05pm as the men's 100m heats will be run and be followed by the women's.
A field of 10 in the first of the 1500m heats includes Bendigo Harriers' Jackson Eadon and Luke Matthews, Melbourne University's Taine Lang, and South Bendigo's Genevieve Nihill.
Also on the track will be the 400m and 4 x 200m relay.
A non-scoring 3000m and 5000m will also be run.
Four flights of javelin and shot put will be contested, as well as triple jump.
Some of the stars are South Bendigo's Emma Berg, Kai Norton and Jasper Seymour; Eaglehawk's Craig and Olivia Graham and Terry Hicks; and Bendigo Harriers' Jake and Monique Gavriliadis.
